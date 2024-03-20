Call for tender: Laptops

Call for proposals

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations. We bring together over 180 civil society organisations from more than 38 European countries. We stand for sustainable development, environmental justice & participatory democracy.

The EEB would hereby like to invite your Company to submit a proposal for a laptop model to replace our HP Probook 640 G4 and G5 in 2024 as well as our Probook 640 G8 and EliteBook 640 G9 in 2026/2027.

Regarding volume, we need a total of approximately 90 laptops, with 45 to be replaced in 2024 and the remaining 45 to be replaced in 2026/2027. For more information please see the following PDF: Call for tender EEB Laptops 2024

Deadline to apply: 4 April 2024

Please submit tenders in English to tenders@eeb.org using the Subject line ‘Laptops’.