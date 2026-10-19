JOB VACANCY: (Senior) Accounting Officer

The EUROPEAN ENVIRONMENTAL BUREAU

is looking for a full-time (100%) or part-time (80%)

(Senior) Accounting Officer



Come work at the heart of Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens organisations

and help ensure that strong, reliable accounting supports our environmental mission

About us

The EEB is the largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations in Europe. We bring together close to 200 member organisations in more than 40 countries, representing some 30 million individual members and supporters. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better future where people and nature thrive together.

Our commitment to fairness, equality, diversity and wellbeing

The EEB strives to be a fair, inclusive, safe place and a welcoming and learning organisation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Your experience matters. Please consult our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Please do not use pictures in your CV. Do leave out any information that may contribute to unconscious bias such as reference to your nationality, date or place of birth.

We respect our employees’ lives outside of work, support colleagues in care roles, and take work-life balance and wellbeing seriously.

How You’ll Have an Impact

At the EEB, sound financial management helps us deliver on our environmental mission. As our (Senior) Accounting Officer, you’ll play an important role in keeping our financial records accurate, reliable and transparent, helping ensure that the organisation runs smoothly and its resources are managed responsibly.

Your work will help build trust and confidence in our financial information, supporting good decision-making, accountability and compliance. You’ll be part of a Finance team where attention to detail, sound judgement and a willingness to find solutions really make a difference.

You’ll also have the opportunity to contribute your ideas, helping us strengthen our accounting practices, improve everyday processes and make the best use of our financial systems.

Based in Brussels, you’ll work in an international, purpose-driven environment, collaborating with colleagues across the organisation. You’ll report to the Head of Finance and have opportunities to develop your expertise and grow professionally.

What You’ll Actually Do

Accounting and Financial Closing

Manage the day-to-day accounting cycle, including supplier and customer accounts, invoicing, payroll accounting and general ledger transactions.

Carry out regular bank, supplier, customer and balance sheet reconciliations, ensuring accurate and well-documented accounting records.

Manage monthly and year-end closing activities, including accruals, prepayments, provisions and fixed assets.

Prepare annual accounts, financial statements and other financial information in collaboration with the Head of Finance.

Payments, Tax & Compliance

Review invoices, reimbursement requests and supporting documentation, ensuring compliance with EEB’s financial procedures.

Prepare and process payments, following the appropriate approval and authorisation procedures.

Prepare VAT returns and other relevant tax and statutory declarations, ensuring accurate and timely submissions.

Maintain appropriate internal controls and ensure accounting activities comply with Belgian regulations and EEB policies.

Audits & Financial Support

Prepare accounting documentation and reconciliations for the annual statutory audit and liaise with external auditors.

Provide accounting information and supporting documentation to Project Finance colleagues and other teams, including when needed for project audits and reporting.

Provide accurate accounting data and supporting information for financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting.

Accounting Systems & Processes

Help improve accounting systems, procedures and internal controls, identifying opportunities to simplify and automate routine tasks.

Provide practical guidance to colleagues on accounting rules and procedures.

Work closely with colleagues across EEB to resolve accounting questions and support efficient financial operations.

The level of responsibility and autonomy will reflect the experience and skills of the selected candidate, depending on whether they join as Accounting Officer or Senior Accounting Officer.

Who You Are

You’re an accounting professional who enjoys hands-on accounting work, takes pride in accuracy and pays attention to detail. You’re organised, reliable and comfortable taking responsibility for your work, while also enjoying being part of a collaborative team.

Ideally, you have at least five years of relevant accounting experience, preferably in Belgium. We particularly welcome candidates with experience in the Belgian NGO or non-profit sector. We also welcome candidates with at least three years of relevant experience who may join as Accounting Officer, with opportunities to develop into a Senior role.

You enjoy solving problems, are open to learning and improving how things are done and feel comfortable working with colleagues from different backgrounds in an international organisation.

Your Skills & Experiences

Solid hands-on accounting experience, including general ledger accounting, reconciliations and monthly and year-end closing activities.

Good knowledge of Belgian accounting requirements and practices, or strong relevant experience combined with the ability to quickly develop this knowledge.

Experience preparing or supporting annual accounts, financial reporting and external audits.

Good understanding of VAT and its practical application in accounting, ideally in Belgium.

Confidence in using accounting software and Excel, with the ability to learn new systems and processes.

Strong organisational skills, attention to detail and the ability to manage competing priorities.

A proactive and solution-oriented approach, with the ability to work independently and collaboratively.

Fluent spoken and written English (most of us are non-native speakers and we love accents – what matters is being able to communicate clearly and effectively).

Assets That Make You Stand Out

Working knowledge of French or Dutch is strongly desirable, even if not at an advanced level.

Experience working in a Belgian NGO or non-profit organisation.

Familiarity with accounting in an organisation with multiple funding sources.

Experience with accounting software such as WinBooks.

Experience contributing to improvements in accounting processes and internal controls.

Your Values

You care about the environment and subscribe to the EEB’s values .

Why You’ll Love Working With Us

A permanent contract, full-time (100%) or part-time (80%).

An organisation committed to its values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability, and a purpose-driven, supportive and friendly team with 70+ people working for a better future in which people and nature thrive together.

An attractive workspace in the heart of the EU quarter and a healthy organisational culture, including, for instance, staff away days and (optional) social gatherings.

Possibility to work from home 2 days a week and from another EU country for up to 30 days per year.

Flexible working hours with a transparent floating time system .

A monthly gross salary starting from EUR 3.163 for a full-time position (pro rata for 80%), with a higher salary depending on experience and the level of the position.

Various monetary benefits , including a holiday bonus, 13th month, a generous pension scheme, lunch vouchers, teleworking indemnity, transport allowance, travel insurance, and phone subscription.

Quality trainings (group and individual), peer learning and skills shares.

Next to 20 days of legal leave, we offer 5 days of extra-legal leave during the winter break closure, 5 days of extra-legal leave anytime in the year and 2 days of extra-legal leave days for office-wide long weekends in spring and autumn, that is, a total of 32 paid leave days, plus seniority leave (up to 10 extra days), and paid leave for compelling reasons.

Registration in Belgium and work permits

As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working from our office in Brussels (with structural teleworking).

The EEB welcomes applicants from outside the EU, and we consider it a privilege to have non-EU nationals amongst our staff members and to benefit from their perspectives and skills.

If you are not an EU citizen, please let us know if you have a work permit for Belgium.

Please note that it is not always possible for us to initiate and succeed with work permit applications for non-EU nationals due to legal restrictions, additional costs and practical issues for a medium-sized non-profit organisation. If you do not hold a work permit for Belgium, please feel free to reach out to request further information before you apply.

For this position, experience with Belgian accounting practices is important. However, we also welcome applications from candidates with strong relevant accounting experience gained elsewhere who are willing and able to develop their knowledge of Belgian requirements.

If you hold a work permit, please mention if you hold a valid Single Permit (A card) or permanent residence permit (B card, long-term resident).

How You Can Apply

We look forward to receiving your application, including the following in a single pdf document:

a short letter of motivation

your CV (without pictures)

(without pictures) a completed questionnaire (see below)

We value clarity, motivation and authenticity more than formal letters and too much detail.

Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered.

Please send your complete application to personnel@eeb.org.

Thank you for clearly marking “(Senior) Accounting Officer” in the subject of your email.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

Shortlisted candidates may be asked to provide two references later.

Due to limited staff resources and the number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Questionnaire for (Senior) Accounting Officer post

We want to know about your approach and experience.

Please answer the following questions in max 300 words each:

You have one hour before the month-end close and can perform only 3 checks. Which ones do you choose and why? Please explain your reasoning and how you would prioritise your review.



An NGO receives funding from several donors, with different conditions on how the funds can be used and reported. From an accounting perspective, what challenges or risks does this create and what would you pay particular attention to? Please explain how you would approach these challenges in practice.

Please do not use AI tools to generate or write your final answers. We are interested in your own reasoning, perspectives and ideas, expressed in your own words. Please note that your responses may be discussed further during the interview process.

Next steps

Deadline for Application: 2 November 2026

Interviews first round (tentative): 17 and/or 27 November 2026

Starting date: 12 January 2027 or as soon as possible