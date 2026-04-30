Are you ready to make sustainability your business’ competitive edge? Have you wondered about the new EU green claims and sustainable products policies and how to apply them? Would you like to learn more about the EU Ecolabel? This webinar is for you!

Join us for the webinar “EU Ecolabel: how companies gain a competitive edge through credibility.” This event is co-hosted by the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), Ecopreneur.eu, and The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC). The three co-hosts are part of the EU Ecolabelling Board. With this event, we aim to show how the EU Ecolabel empowers companies to meet consumers’ expectations by credibly certifying their sustainability efforts, and helps them comply with new EU obligations more easily – like the Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive which enters into application this September. Let’s zoom in together on the business case the EU Ecolabel offers.

11 June, 15:00 – 16:15 CEST

Online, using Zoom

In this webinar, we will explore how the EU Ecolabel interlinks with EU green policies and the practical benefits companies can expect from certification. We will delve into:

Policy perspectives: Learn from the European Commission about recent new rules on sustainable production and consumption: the Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive, the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, and Green Public Procurement.

The EU Ecolabel: Explore how the EU’s official sustainability label can simplify compliance and enhance your company’s sustainability credentials.

SME’s insights: Hear firsthand from selected companies as they share their reflections on the EU Ecolabel and how they integrate the certification into their sustainability strategies.

Q&A: There will be time at the end to interact with the speakers.

Speakers include: