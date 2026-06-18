Call for web developers: New website for EEB

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Back view of businessman sitting in front of laptop screen. Man typing on a modern laptop in an office. Young student typing on computer sitting at wooden table.

Deadline: 3 July 2026

The European Environmental Bureau is inviting proposals from qualified web development agencies to redesign and rebuild eeb.org. With hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, our website is central to how we communicate our work, engage our members, and connect with policymakers, journalists, funders and the public.

The new website will be user-centred, accessible, editorially sustainable, and built for the scale and diversity of our work, replacing a site that no longer fully reflects the EEB’s impact, personality or content output.

What we’re looking for

We’re seeking an agency with experience delivering WordPress websites for NGOs, membership organisations, advocacy bodies or public-interest entities. The scope includes discovery and strategic review, information architecture, UX and visual design, CMS development, integrations (including Salesforce compatibility), search and taxonomy, accessibility (WCAG 2.2 AA minimum), content migration, training and post-launch support.

Budget and timeline

The indicative budget range is €30,000–€60,000 (excluding VAT). The target launch date is March 2027, with work expected to begin in July or early August 2026.

How to apply

Submit your proposal by midnight CET on 3 July 2026 to tenders@eeb.org, copying samantha.ibbott@eeb.org, andreas.budiman@eeb.org and christian.skrivervik@eeb.org.

Questions may be submitted by email before 1 July 2026. Responses to relevant questions will be published on this page.

The full tender document is available to download here.

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Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor CINEA can be held responsible for them.
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