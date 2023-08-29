Associate Communications Officer for Climate & Energy

The European Environmental Bureau, a network of more than 180 environmental citizens’ organisations, has a vacancy for a full-time Associate Communications Officer for Climate and Energy.

Do you care about the climate, the environment and democracy? Are you a passionate, versatile and creative communicator who knows how to tell a story? Are you ready to make a difference at a transformative time for Europe’s transition to renewable energy?

The European Environmental Bureau might have just the right opportunity for you!

Background

Renewable energy sources are surging, and so is their share in the European energy mix. However, rapid renewables deployment in the EU is still hampered by inefficient planning and permitting processes, political opposition, and other barriers.

At the EEB we want to promote a nature-positive, community-led approach to renewable energy development. For this reason, we aim to produce and use graphics and publications that clearly demonstrate the benefits of planning and realising renewables in a way that is both environmentally friendly and socially just.

We are looking for an Associate Communications Officer to support the Climate & Energy team in our work on renewable energy and wider climate change mitigation, including from a social and economic policy perspective. As part of EEB’s Climate & Energy team, you will report to the Climate & Energy Senior Communication Officer, and you will work closely with the Policy Manager for Climate & Energy and the Policy Officer for Renewable Energy.

About you

You are motivated, creative, well organized, and pay attention to detail. You are comfortable working independently or as part of a team, including in a hybrid set-up. You have excellent communication and interpersonal skills and are able to communicate conceptual issues clearly and make them appealing to your audience. You are passionate about building a better future for people and nature by promoting a rapid transition to 100% renewable energy. You are committed to the EEB’s values.

The work consists of:

Working with policy colleagues and collaborators from other NGOs on publications promoting nature-positive and community-led renewables: producing eye-catching and informative graphics to highlight renewable energy needs in EU countries; editing documents (e.g. policy briefs, letters, reports); layout.

Planning and implementation of communication activities: coordination of webinars; media outreach; preparation of social media toolkits and communication packages for EEB members.

Writing high-impact articles, press releases and opinion pieces on the topic for various international and national media outlets and the EEB news channel ‘META’.

Helping to develop key messages and narratives on win-win solutions for renewable energy development.

Working with communications colleagues to produce videos and multimedia materials.

Helping to coordinate and monitor the work of external communications service providers.

Providing communications support for events (e.g. webinars), including contributing to promotion and dissemination, in close coordination with the EEB’s Membership team.

Skills and experience:

Degree in a relevant subject

Two years’ work experience in communications or campaigns. Previous experience in economic, energy or environmental policy communications (e.g. climate activism) is considered a strong asset. Previous experience in organising events is also an advantage

Good command of different social media channels

Good knowledge of CMS (WordPress), Mailchimp and other relevant communication tools (e.g. Adobe Suite, Canva);

Ability to communicate persuasively and explain complex issues clearly and concisely

Interest in graphics and digital mapping tools would be highly valued

Ability to build productive working relationships with people from different cultures and backgrounds

High level of written and spoken English (native speaker or equivalent); knowledge of other European languages an advantage.

The EEB offers:

A competitive salary (starting from € 2,653 monthly gross, subject to level of experience) coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity;

A full-time fixed term contract of one year, with the possibility of extension subject to funding;

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause;

A dynamic, friendly and flexible working environment;

A great office in the heart of Brussels with many networking opportunities.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) the completed task (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Associate Communication Officer – Climate and Energy” in the subject of your email.

Please include in your application the following tasks:

1) Write a short blog post (max 200 words) for our META news channel about whether EU countries need to build renewable energy projects also in protected natural areas. Feel free to use visual elements and embedded content to support your message.

2) Draft a short social media post to promote your article on X and LinkedIn.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 17 September 2023

Interviews first round: 2-3 October 2023

Starting date: as soon as possible

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

