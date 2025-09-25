Roundtable event highlights urgent need for ambitious animal welfare rules and solid support to transition to regenerative farming

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) and Compassion in World Farming today (25 September) brought together higher-welfare animal farmers from across Europe, with civil society organisations, and EU officials to discuss the real-world opportunities and challenges of moving to more sustainable, cage-free farming.

The roundtable event, titled Farmers’ Voices: Animal Welfare Success Stories to Inform Fair EU Policy Reform, also explored the support they need from policymakers to ensure a successful transition towards regenerative, cage-free farming systems.

With the expected revision of the Animal Welfare legislation and the ongoing reform of the Common Agricultural Policy, the discussion revealed the urgent need for high-welfare farmers to be supported financially and legislatively to lead the transition towards a fair, resilient, and sustainable food system.

Isabel Paliotta, Senior Policy Officer for Sustainable Food Systems at the EEB, said:

Farmers from different regions and backgrounds in Europe are producing excellent food in ways that protect nature and human health while caring for animals. The problem? Policy doesn’t reward their efforts, nor does it support more farmers to follow suit. Today’s discussion made it clear: with a meaningful revision of EU animal welfare law, policymakers can help build a fairer, more sustainable food system that works for farmers, animals, people, and the planet.

Vinciane Patelou, Head of EU at Compassion in World Farming, said:

Hearing farmers from all across Europe share their real-life experiences with higher-welfare, cage-free farming is a powerful reminder that a pathway towards extensive and regenerative farming already exists in the EU. Now, policymakers must listen to these voices and ensure all farmers get the support they need through ambitious legislation and meaningful financial backing.

Speakers at the roundtable, which took place at Farm Les Moutons Bruxellois in Brussels. included:

Andreas and Thomas Hubmann, pig and laying hen farmers from Austria

David D’hondt, sheep farmer from Belgium

Sjoerd Miedema, calf farmer from the Netherlands

Tomasz Jakiel, calf, pig, and laying hen farmers from Poland

Andreas Hubmann said:

Animal welfare is core to our farming and the animals’ natural behaviours are part of our ecosystem. The chickens scratching and the pigs rooting build healthy soils that lead to a thriving farm. You don’t need synthetic input and free range requires less cost, as there is less to manage.

Tomasz Jakiel said:

Current intensive systems, confining animals inside, are not natural. The animals on my farm can be outside whenever they desire, all year round. It’s lower input and we produce good quality products that are enjoyed, while also protecting our ecosystem.

+++ENDS+++

For more information or to arrange interviews, please email benedict.snelson@eeb.org or marta.vigano@ciwf.org

Notes to Editors

Pictures of the event can be accessed here (to be credited to the EEB and Compassion in World Farming). Compassion in World Farming was founded in 1967 by a British dairy farmer who became horrified at the development of intensive factory farming. Today Compassion is the leading farm animal welfare organisation dedicated to ending factory farming and achieving humane and sustainable food production. With headquarters in the UK, we have offices across Europe, in the US, China and South Africa.

The European Environmental Bureau is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations, advocating for sustainable agriculture, climate action, and the protection of nature. Together, they aim to create a just, humane, and sustainable future for animals, people, and the planet.