European Parliament seals the deal of first-ever EU law on soils

Today, EU lawmakers listened to citizens and science and rubber stamped the deal on the Soil Monitoring Law, the EU’s first ever law on soil health, after months of negotiations. Despite severe shortcomings of the endorsed text, this is an important milestone towards addressing Europe’s crisis of soil degradation. Its success will depend on impactful implementation.

By adopting this long-overdue and much-needed law [1], EU lawmakers listened to the overwhelming wave of support from stakeholders and society at large [2]. The Soil Monitoring Law will establish an EU-wide soil health monitoring system, enhancing the availability and comparability of key soil health data. It will also improve advice and support to landowners and landmanagers, and require Member States to clean up their contaminated sites.

The deal had already been endorsed by the Environment Committee on Monday, and by EU Member States in September, both votes with strong majorities. It is the result of months of political negotiations and intense disinformation campaigns by vested interests [3]. Far-reaching compromises were made, which limited the scope of the Directive to mostly observing rather than actively restoring soils. NGOs, many scientists and other stakeholders were calling for stronger provisions [4], mostly for robust monitoring of biodiversity and pollution, clear targets and binding provision on soil management. While it is clear that further action will be needed to truly restore Europe’s soils, this law is nevertheless an important starting point.

Caroline Heinzel, Policy Officer for Nature at the European Environmental Bureau, says:

“It is reassuring that a majority of MEPs resisted populism and disinformation, and stood up for Europe’s soils today. While the law is not as strong as it should be, it’s a first step in the right direction and a reminder that progress is still possible.”

Kristine De Schamphelaere, Policy Officer Agriculture at PAN Europe, says:

“While much more will be needed to actually restore our soils, today policy makers took a first historical step to acknowledge the common ground: there is no future without healthy, living soils. Just days ago, more than 50 civil society organisations, over 145 scientists and experts, farmers across Europe, over 10,0000 citizens as well as European businesses have called for the protection of soils, as the foundation of our subsistence, and the adoption of this law.”

Martina Forbicini, Programme Officer on Soil Health at Environmental Coalition on Standards, says:

“Healthy soils are essential to all life on Earth, so it’s good to see the EU finally legislating to protect this long-neglected, vital resource. The law could have been more ambitious, but it will remain a crucial tool to harmonise soil data collection and monitoring in the EU. Now implementation begins – and standards will play an important role in ensuring consistent and measurable outcomes in protecting Europe’s soil for generations to come.”

The adoption of this law is a milestone, but the real work starts now. Its success depends on a thorough implementation and rigorous enforcement. While the law falls short of ambition, Member States can and should go further in transposition and implementation. If done well, this can be the start of a journey towards healthy soils in Europe.

ENDS

Press contacts

Caroline Heinzel, Policy Officer for Nature, EEB (caroline.heinzel@eeb.org)

Kristine De Schamphelaere, Policy Officer for Agriculture, PAN Europe (kristine@pan-europe.info)

Martina Forbicini, Programme Officer on Soil Health, Environmental Coalition on Standards (ECOS) (martina.forbicini@ecostandard.org)

Notes to the editors

[1] Up to 70% of EU soils are in bad condition, while healthy soils are the foundations of overall ecosystem integrity, food availability, farmers’ livelihoods, and wider society well-being. We recommend the 2024 Soil Atlas by Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung and TMG – Think Tank for Sustainability, The state of soils in Europe by the Joint Research Center and Soil Pollution in the European Union – An outlook by Vieira et al. for further insights on the current state of the most species-rich habitat on our planet – soils.

[2] See statements from 51 environmental organisations, 62 farmers representing over 50 farm businesses, over 145 scientists and experts, as well as 14 businesses (October 2025). Also see Joint open letter to the European Commission on the urgent need for an ambitious and progressive EU Soil Health Law (March 2023).

[3] Article in tagesspiegel (behind a paywall) outlining how fake news has led to an emotionally charged debate. One example of the disinformation circulating was a rumor that farmers would need a permit under the directive to drive onto their fields when the soil was too wet, as falsely claimed in an article from Bayrisches Landwirtschaftliches Wochenblatt from 8 April 2025. In addition, German conservatives repeatedly sought to derail the deal at multiple stages of the process, led by the group’s own shadow rapporteur, who had himself participated in the negotiations of this very deal.

[4] A weak deal for Europe’s soils, Trilogue agreement reached on minimalist Soil Law, Feedback from: German Environment Agency (UBA), Statement 148 scientists and soil experts