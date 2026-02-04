Movie screening: How to Poison a Planet – 4 March 2026
European Environmental Bureau and ClientEarth invite you to an exclusive screening of the award-winning documentary How to Poison a Planet on Wednesday, 4 March 2026 at Cinéma Galeries Brussels.
To register for the free event, please click here
Forever Chemicals: How Communities Are Fighting for Justice
Described by scientists as the worst pollution crisis humanity has ever faced, PFAS “forever chemicals” are everywhere – with potentially dire consequences for the environment, public health, and the economy. With unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the largest drinking-water litigation in U.S. history, How to Poison a Planet documents a global fight for accountability, from New York City to a small First Nations community in Australia.
Event Times:
- 18:00 – Private reception with drinks and light bites
- 18:40 – Film screening
- 20:30 – Panel discussion
- 21:00 – Event ends
Venue: Cinema Galeries, Galerie de la Reine 26, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
