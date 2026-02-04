Movie screening: How to Poison a Planet – 4 March 2026

European Environmental Bureau and ClientEarth invite you to an exclusive screening of the award-winning documentary How to Poison a Planet on Wednesday, 4 March 2026 at Cinéma Galeries Brussels.

To register for the free event, please click here

 

Forever Chemicals: How Communities Are Fighting for Justice
Described by scientists as the worst pollution crisis humanity has ever faced, PFAS “forever chemicals” are everywhere – with potentially dire consequences for the environment, public health, and the economy. With unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the largest drinking-water litigation in U.S. history, How to Poison a Planet documents a global fight for accountability, from New York City to a small First Nations community in Australia.

The evening will begin with a drinks reception and light bites, followed by the screening and a panel discussion with PFAS frontline communities as well as legal and scientific experts. The discussion will be moderated by environmental and social justice activist Chloé Mikolajczak, with panelists Katrina McGowan, Director and Co-Producer of How to Poison a Planet; Hélène Duguy, Lawyer at ClientEarth and Jean-Baptiste Godinot, Citizen and Co-Founder of We Are Nature.Brussels.
Event Times:

  • 18:00 – Private reception with drinks and light bites
  • 18:40 – Film screening
  • 20:30 – Panel discussion
  • 21:00 – Event ends

Venue: Cinema Galeries, Galerie de la Reine 26, 1000 Brussel, Belgium

4 March

WHERE

Brussels

For more information, please contact our Senior Events Coordinator.

