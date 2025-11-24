Turkish and European NGOs call for stricter enforcement of the EU Ship Recycling Regulation

Turkish and European civil society is urging the EU to revoke the approvals of ship recycling yards that put workers and the environment at risk. In an open letter to the European Commission, a broad coalition of Turkish NGOs, lawyers, unions and city councils, backed by Brussels-based NGO Shipbreaking Platform and the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), demand the immediate withdrawal of all EU approvals granted to ship recycling facilities in Aliağa, Turkey, under Article 23 of the EU Ship Recycling Regulation [1].

The letter highlights several infringements of the SRR, including environmental and public health risks linked to regulatory exemptions, gaps in law enforcement, illegal waste dumping, and contamination by heavy metals and other pollutants.

The coalition held a press conference in Izmir on 18 November. The signatories argue that the existing approvals effectively legitimise practices that would never be allowed in any EU Member State, creating a dangerous double standard that exposes workers and communities to environmental and occupational hazards.

The signing parties call on the European Commission to:

revoke all EU approvals for Aliağa ship recycling facilities without delay;

revise the approval procedures under the EU Ship Recycling Regulation so that only fully contained, industrial platform methods, such as drydocks, can be approved;

fully cooperate with authorities and civil society organisations to ensure that the infrastructure in Aliağa provides safe and environmentally sound ship recycling.

Signatories also raise concerns about the Commission’s ongoing assessment of applications from Indian ‘beaching’ yards. Beaching – the practice of dismantling ships directly on tidal mudflats – is expressly forbidden in the EU. The NGOs urge the Commission to adopt a consistent, zero tolerance policy toward any shipbreaking method that cannot guarantee full containment of pollutants and protection of workers from occupational hazards and fatal accidents.

Eva Bille, Head of Circular Economy at the EEB, said:

“While the EU focuses on championing a single market for raw materials, it turns a blind eye to ship recycling yards plagued by labour and environmental abuses. The EU must apply the precautionary principle and remove these facilities from the Ship Recycling Regulation list immediately.”

In December 2023, NGO Shipbreaking Platform published a thorough report on ship recycling in Turkey, highlighting systemic failures across the sector. Further submissions regarding updates to the EU list are available here, here, and here.

Ekin Sakin, Policy Officer at NGO Shipbreaking Platform, said:

“The EU list should represent a level-playing field, and must not legitimise bad practices and double standards in the sector. This is something we strongly condemn, and, therefore we take action and support the local civil society.”

To be included in the European List, any ship recycling facility, irrespective of its location, must comply with strict safety and environmental requirements. Currently, more than half of EU-flagged vessels are dismantled in Aliağa, where 11 of the 22 local yards are already EU-approved, and five additional facilities are seeking approval.

Notes

[1] Article 23 of the EU SRR states that ”natural or legal persons affected or likely to be affected […] shall be entitled to request the Commission to take action under this Regulation with respect to such a breach or an imminent threat of such a breach”. Considering the well-documented breaches in terms of environmental protection and health, the signatories urge the Commission to take immediate action.

