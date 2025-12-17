The lack of a standardised charger is slowing green mobility and fuel l ing e-waste

19 environmental NGOs, consumer organisations, and tourism and mobility businesses [1] urge the European Commission to harmonise charging systems for electric bicycles and other light means of transport (LMT), with a joint letter sent to Commissioner Roswall [2].

The lack of standardization of charging connectors is needlessly slowing Europe’s green transformation. A common charger would lower costs for fleet operators, reduce safety risks, improve repairability, prevent electronic waste, and facilitate the roll-out of both private and public charging infrastructures.

To make the use of electric bicycles and other LMT safer and more practical, NGOs and businesses demand a legally defined uniform charging plug. Such a requirement could be introduced in line with EU legislation that has already proven effective in harmonising charging solutions, e.g. for portable electrical devices and electric cars. Legal rules for electric bicycles and other LMT may be introduced into the EU Battery Regulation or the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR).

Proprietary charging connectors tied to individual manufacturers often leave users stranded when chargers are overpriced, incompatible or no longer available. Consumers risk damaging their device or causing a fire hazard if they use the wrong charger. Customers, companies, and municipalities investing in public charging infrastructure remain fully depended on suppliers using closed systems. A common charging plug would give municipalities greater planning certainty, support companies in rolling out electric bicycle fleets, and significantly improve the durability, repairability and lifespan of electric bicycles and other LMT.

Fynn Hauscke, Senior Policy Officer, Circular Economy and Waste, European Environmental Bureau (EEB), says: “It is unacceptable that some consumers are forced to abandon perfectly functional e-bikes simply because a charger is no longer available. The lack of a common standard is also creating safety risks and unnecessary e-waste. With industry failing to act, regulation is now urgently needed.”

Barbara Metz, Managing Director, Environmental Action Germany (Deutsche Umwelthilfe – DUH): “As an environmentally friendly alternative to cars, electric bikes offer enormous potential for the mobility transition. To motivate as many people as possible to switch from cars to electric bikes, their use must be made as attractive as possible. To enable public and private infrastructures, the Commission must standardize the charging plug for electric bicycles and other light means of transport.”

Notes to editor

[1] Supporting organisations: European Environmental Bureau (EEB), Environmental Action Germany (Deutsche Umwelthilfe – DUH), Bundesverband der Deutschen Tourismuswirtschaft, CANOPEA, Clean Air London, Clean Cities, Deutscher Naturschutzring, Deutscher Tourismusverband, Environmental Coalition on Standards (ECOS), Electric Vehicles Technology Collaboration Program, Habitat for Humanity Hungary, Levegö Munkacsoport, Milieukontakt Albania, NABU, Respire, Transport & Environment, Verkehrsclub Deutschland, Verkehrsclub Österreich and 2Celsius.

[2] Joint letter: Civil society and business call for EU-wide standard e-bike charger