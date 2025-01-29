Democracy for Transition Coalition Launches Coalition to Drive a Democratic and Sustainable Future

Brussels, January 28, 2025 — On January 27, Democratic Society (Demsoc) and the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) launched the Democracy for Transition (D4T) Coalition. This new initiative unites environmental and democratic organisations to address the twin challenges of climate change and democratic disillusion.

Held under the theme, “Democratic Methods for a Fair Transition,” the launch event brought together stakeholders from across Europe in the heart of Brussels to explore how environmental and democracy-focused organisations might support one another to develop practical strategies for embedding democratic principles in the green transition.

In his keynote address, Daniel Freund, Green MEP, praised the initiative. Referring to the ongoing attacks on civil society in the European Parliament he said that the coalition could not be coming at a better point in time: “We have a new reality not only in the US but here in Brussels as well. Both issues, climate and democracy are starting to see a rollback. We are going to have to fight for them.”

While Freund’s remarks highlighted the challenges ahead, the event’s full house of engaged participants signaled hope and determination for collective action.

Patrizia Heidegger, Deputy Secretary-General of the European Environmental Bureau, echoed this sentiment. “We are facing strong headwinds, with the scapegoating of environmental policies and vested interests seeking to undermine civil society’s role,” she said. “This is exactly why we need climate policymaking that not only drives citizen participation but also defends democracy and strengthens representative democratic methods.”

“The climate transition is a long term change and needs long term democracy. If we don’t build citizen voice into the decisions we need to take about the future, we will never be able to achieve a just and peaceful transition. The Coalition will work to ensure that European action on climate change is democratic in itself, and supports trustworthy participative democracy and citizen voice at national and local level,” added Anthony Zacharzewski, President of Democratic Society.

Key Outcomes:

Drawing on insights from a Mission Statement published alongside the launch, the event emphasised the Coalition’s vision and immediate priorities:

Bridging representation gaps to ensure marginalised voices are included in climate decisions.

Advocating for democratic innovations that increase transparency, participation, and trust.

Strengthening collaboration between governance levels to deliver equitable climate policies.

Next Steps:

The Democracy for Transition Coalition will build on the event’s momentum by:

Scoping the key areas where the coalition can mobilise in order to protect and strengthen democracy and advance on climate ambition.

Expanding its network and encouraging more organisations to join the coalition.

Promoting policies that integrate citizen involvement into every stage of the needed transition to a fair, just, inclusive and climate-neutral society. Sharing practical tools, training, and resources to foster inclusive participation.

For more details or to join the D4T Coalition, please contact:

● Demsoc: Saha Balaganesh | saha@demsoc.eu

● EEB: Margarida Martins | margarida.martins@eeb.org

Join us in shaping a future that’s fair, democratic, and green. Together, let’s make a difference for current and future generations!