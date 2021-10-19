weLAND – Contemporary Circus Show – 10, 11, 12, 13 November- Brussels

weLAND – Contemporary Circus Show – #ClimateOfChange

Tour&Taxis – Brussels

10, 11, 12, 13 November, 19:30 – 21:00 CET

After a tour of 8 European countries, the contemporary circus company MagdaClan is coming to Brussels from 10 to 13 November to offer a thought-provoking artistic experience on migration and global warming.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6uDl8E0Lj8&t=1s

With this show, the artists want to engage the public in understanding the complex relationship between climate change and migration and create a movement of informed people ready to change their way of life and demand new development policies.

They will stage a dramatic representation of the climate crises taking place in different corners of the world, posing as whole populations brought to their knees by floods, melting Arctic permafrost, desertification and fires. How will the artists manage to deal with these realities, with only a few objects and words?

Come and find out at Tour&Taxis on 10, 11, 12 and 13 November at 7.30pm, mandatory registration below.

Useful information :

— OPENING OF THE DOORS: 18:30

— START OF THE SHOW: 7.30 pm

— SHOW DURATION: 1h20

— INDOOR

— REGISTRATION REQUIRED

— COVID SAFE TICKET MANDATORY

— Tour&Taxis – Avenue du Port 86C 1000 Brussels

— The show has no minimum age requirement, but it is important to note that there is a high level of visual and audio accompaniment.

— Bring warm clothing.

— Please use soft mobility to get around, bicycle parking available.

Metro Ribaucourt or Rogier at 10′ walk – Bus : 14 / 15

Paid car parking available – 700 spaces under the Tour&Taxis site

Before that, meet their street guerrilla with the active participation of circus students on the ULB Solbosh campus on 9 November from 1.30pm. Many activities will be proposed (plant graffiti, awareness raising workshop about prejudices linked to migration, circus happening…), more info : https://fb.me/e/2TH9EeCwQ

Thanks to :

The European Environmental Bureau

L’Association des agences de la démocratie locale

Tour&Taxis

FLIC Scuola di Circo

ULB Culture

Point Culture

ULB Environnement

The “weLAND” show, created by MagdaClan circus and FLIC Circus School, is part of the “Climate Of Change” project, co-founded by the European Union (#DEARProgramme) and

led by We World onlus.

The “Climate Of Change Tour” will be from July to November 2021 between Greece, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Hungary, Poland, Germany, Italy, Portugal, France and Belgium.

More info on the circus company :

www.magdaclan.com

EU disclaimer: This event is produced with the financial support of the European Union. Its contents are the sole responsibility of the EEB and ALDA and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.