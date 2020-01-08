0

Water Working Group 28-29 January 2020

at
Categories
Tags

The Water Working Group will meet on 28-29 January 2020, in Brussels.

 

Deadline to register: Friday 17 January 2020.

Registration possible only for members.

 

AGENDA

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 (Day 1)

10:30-11:00 Registration and coffee

11:00-12:00 Opening and welcome. Session I: Work priorities of the Working Group Members

12:00-13:00 Lunch

13:00 – 15:45  Session II: EU initiatives relevant for the Nature Directives implementation

15:45-16:00 Coffee break

16:00-18:00 Session III: Stepping up the enforcement of the Nature Directives

19:00 Dinner

 

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 (Day 2)

9:00-10:30 Session V: Mainstreaming biodiversity into agricultural policy and EU budget

10:30-11:00 Coffee break

11:00-12:30 Session VI: Post 2020 biodiversity frameworks in the EU and globally (part 1)

12:30-13:30 Lunch

13:30-15:00 Session VI: Post 2020 biodiversity frameworks in the EU and globally (part 2)

15:00-15:30 Coffee break

15:30-16:00 Session VII: Wrap up and action points

 

January

28-29

WHERE

Brussels

WHEN 9:00

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.
©2018 EEB | Privacy Policy | Recruitment Privacy Statement