Webinar: Can an EU-wide tax on extreme wealth finance the socio-ecological transformation? – 4 April – Online

Online Webinar for Members

– Can an EU-wide tax on extreme wealth finance the socio-ecological transformation? –

April 4, 2024

10:00 – 11:30 CET

Why are youth and climate activists talking about a wealth tax?

There’s a growing interest and debate about a European-wide wealth tax from both academia and civil society. Could this be a viable tool to enable a greener and fairer Europe? How could it be designed? Are there already good practices in Europe? What could we learn from them? How could the youth, environmental and climate movements support it? Climate Action Network Europe, the European Environmental Bureau and the European Youth Forum are inviting their members to discuss and explore a wealth tax as a game changer for Europe with experts in the field. This interactive session is your chance to become an informed voice in this important discussion.

Don’t miss out on this crucial conversation! This is just the first of a series focused on taxation options to finance the socio-ecological transformation.

We are very pleased to welcome our expert speakers:

Chiara Putaturo is a deputy head of office at Oxfam EU

She will explore the reasoning behind a wealth tax and present the taxation options supported by Oxfam

Quentin Parrinello , is a senior policy advisor and spokesperson at EU Tax Observatory.

He will tell us about the global context and the options ahead for the EU: scope, thresholds and progressivity of a net wealth tax in Europe, pros and cons

Alison Schultz is a research fellow at the Tax Justice Network

She will walk us through the path from slogan to reality of a wealth tax on the super rich

Hana Jalloul Muro is a Member of the Parliament of Madrid, Spain, and deputy and spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee

She will present a case study on the wealth tax in Spain

Event moderated by Isabelle Brachet, CAN Europe, and Thomas Desdouits, European Youth Forum.