The Role of the EU Roma Strategic Framework in Ensuring Environmental Rights and Dignity – 29 January – Online

In the framework of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, ERGO Network together with the European Environmental Bureau are organising an online joint policy launching event on Roma and Environmental Racism: The Role of the EU Roma Strategic Framework in Ensuring Environmental Rights and Dignity on 29 January 2024 from 14:00 to 16:30 CET.

The online event aims to present several policy products developed by the European Environmental Justice and the ERGO Network, including the joint ERGO & EEB report on Environmental Justice in National Roma Strategic Frameworks and the EEB Case studies on Environmental Justice and Roma Communities and the Basic Principles of Environmental Justice and Roma communities (one of the outcomes of the October Environmental Justice Conference in Cluj, Romania). In addition, it seeks to heighten awareness about the imperative to monitor the repercussions of environmental racism on Roma communities. This monitoring spans both the National Roma Strategic Frameworks and wider EU Environmental policies and programs, emphasizing a commitment to a human rights baseline—a fundamental principle of environmental justice. Lastly, the event endeavours to actively involve stakeholders in this crucial dialogue to continue to work ahead in 2024.

You can register to attend at this link.