Tender for Policy Briefs on Sustainable Product Policy

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations. We bring together over 160 civil society organisations from more than 35 European countries. We stand for sustainable development, environmental justice & participatory democracy.
The European Commission is preparing a Sustainable Product Policy Initiative to make sustainable products the norm as part of its Circular Economy Action Plan. In this regard, the overhaul of the Ecodesign Framework Directive and other policies will play a central role. These include ‘product passports’, EPR, GPP, Ecolabel, a ban on destroying unsold goods, and the phase-out of disposable products.
The European Commission has opened a public consultation until 9 June 2021.
In this context, the EEB is looking for researchers and policy experts to produce reader-friendly policy briefs (documents of 12 pages max) to feed into the ongoing discussions on what a sustainable product policy should encompass.
Note that the term ‘policy brief’ may refer to a broad range of textual or visual formats, which contractors should feel free to propose.
The number of briefs and the final format of each brief are to be described in the technical offer to this bid, but it should at least include the following:
Deadline for proposals: 5/05/2021
Please download the complete call for tender belowand submit your tender in English to Stéphane Arditi stephane.arditi@eeb.org and Blanca Morales blanca.morales@eeb.org