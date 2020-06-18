Tender for development of campaign website

­ The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations with over 160 members from more than 35 countries across Europe, and representing some 30 million individual members and supporters. We work for a better future where people and nature thrive together. We are based in Brussels, Belgium.

We wish to have offers from professional committed companies able to produce a website for Wardrobe Change, our campaign for an EU response to the environmental impact of fashion through a radical transformation to how our clothes are made, sold, worn – and reworn.

The website look and feel should be based on and coherent with the campaign visuals we have already produced (available on request).

It should be a modern ‘scroll down’ style.

Ideally using a platform such as WordPress (or equivalent).

It should be easy for us to modify and update as our campaign develops.

Delivery: as soon as possible but also taking into consideration the summer holiday period. The project must be completely finished by Wednesday 30 September.

Please include in your offer:

Your motivation to work on this project

Detailed costs

Relevant examples of previous work

Average delivery time

Any other information you think might be important

Please send your offer by Thursday 2 July 2020 to Emily Macintosh, Senior Communicaions Officer, European Environmental Bureau emily.macintosh@eeb.org