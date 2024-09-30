The global economy is driving dangerous climate breakdown and exceeding multiple planetary boundaries. At the same time, many people still lack access to basic needs. How can we achieve rapid emissions reductions, bring resource use back to sustainable levels, and ensure good lives for all? The REAL project addresses these critical questions. REAL is a European Research Council (ERC) Synergy project led by Professors Julia Steinberger (UNIL Lausanne), Jason Hickel and Giorgos Kallis (UAB Barcelona) providing scientifically rigorous pathways for societal transformation toward a post-growth economy. The EEB’s Economic Transition team is working on spreading the awareness of the need for a drastic economic transition, for example by translating degrowth demands and research for postgrowth transformations into concrete policy shifts.

We are looking for a (Senior) Policy Officer for Post-Growth Transformation to drive our policy and advocacy efforts in Brussels to impact EU level policies. You’ll be a key player in pushing boundaries on economic policy discourse, translating academic research from REAL, and associated post-growth projects, into impactful advocacy, enhancing strong visibility on post-growth ideas and policies.

We are looking for a proactive and highly motivated individual with demonstrable skills in engaging with a broad range of groups, including policymakers, civil society organisations, and movements. The (Senior) Policy Officer will work closely with the REAL project partners and researchers while working at the EEB. The ideal candidate will have experience in EU advocacy, policy and/or campaigning work and will bring in a clear understanding of ecological economics and alternative economic theories such as postgrowth and degrowth with a strong personal commitment to related ideas. We want to interview candidates who care about post-growth transitions, but also understand how to influence policy. The (Senior) Policy Officer should be someone who personally wants to develop their career and visible profile in the postgrowth/degrowth space.

The work consists of:

Contributing towards mainstreaming post-growth/degrowth concepts and narratives in EU policies and working with allies (eNGOs, social and youth organisations, women’s rights organisations, think tanks, unions or progressive business) on pushing a narrative around the need for and possibility of transformational change;

Identifying strategic opportunities for post-growth advocacy within the EU policy landscape.

Collaborating with researchers and leading on the advocacy work to communicate research findings effectively and on translating academic research into policy briefs, messages, and advocacy strategies;

Building relationships and/or joining ad hoc coalitions with various stakeholders to support the advocacy, campaigning and communication efforts;

Organising campaigns, events, and meetings to promote post-growth strategies;

Representing the REAL project policy circles and public events, in multi-stakeholder platforms and with the media; preparing public presentations, defending positions and co-designing events with other stakeholders; writing op-eds and other communiques to disseminate results and proposals of the project in timely opportunities (e.g. during COP events, EU elections, etc).

Qualities and experience:

Passionate about challenging conventional economic policies and advocating for post-growth/degrowth alternatives;

Have ideally 2+ years of relevant work experience (5+ years a for Senior Officer) with advocacy and campaigning on economic transition matters, in particular ecological economics and degrowth;

Have a degree or qualification in relevant subject(s);

Strong knowledge of EU policies and understanding of the structure of EU institutions and how to influence policy-making;

Have strong communications and networking skills, feel confident to take the floor at public events and with media and represent the project in different settings;

High level of written and spoken English (native speaker or equivalent) with fluency in other EU languages being considered an asset;

Be well organised and a team player, while able to work independently;

Subscribes to the REAL project values and EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A competitive salary (gross monthly salary starting from 2981 EUR for a Policy Officer and 3643 EUR for a Senior Policy Officer (depending on level of experience) coupled with various benefits such holiday bonus, 13th month, a generous pension scheme, luncheon vouchers, teleworking indemnity, travel insurance, etc.

A 1-year full time work contract / project-based contract with an intention to extend, subject to funding;

A worthy cause, working for a better future where people and nature thrive together;

An organisation committed to values of democracy, fairness, integrity and sustainability;

A friendly and respectful work environment.

How to apply:

Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV, a letter of motivation and your response to the annexed questionnaire. Only applications that include these three components will be considered.

Please clearly mark: “(Senior) Policy Officer for Post-Growth Transformation” in the subject of your application. Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Questionnaire for the post of (Senior) Policy Officer for Post-Growth Transformations

Please answer the following questions:

Looking at the developments in the policy discourse in the last years, what kind of opportunities do you see to promote postgrowth transformations under the current political context? (max. 250 words) Please write an op-ed suitable for publication in The Guardian. The op-ed should advocate for a post-growth approach, responding to some of the key themes in the recently published Draghi Competitiveness Report (max. 400-word).

Location: The (Senior) Policy Officer will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels. We offer contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working partially from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position) and will work for the REAL project under the supervision of the EEB Economic Transition team manager and in close cooperation with other REAL partners and EEB Officers.

Deadline for Application: 28 October 2024

Interviews first round: Week of 18th of November

Starting date: 1st of January 2025

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.