The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on a very large range of environmental, health, climate and social justice issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking to employ a Senior Policy Officer for Air Quality and Agriculture. The successful candidate will play a key role in influencing the design, ambition and implementation of the EU relevant polices contributing to cutting methane emissions and will report directly to EEB’s Policy Manager for Air Pollution and Noise and will work in close relation with the agriculture team.

Responsibilities include:

Managing ongoing projects and ensuring timely reporting to funders where needed;

Advocacy work towards EU institutions with regards to methane emissions reduction, in particular from agricultural sources, including in relation to relevant air quality and agricultural policies and legislation (e.g. National Emission Ceilings Directive implementation and revision, Common Agricultural Policy implementation and revision in collaboration with EEB’s experts on the file);

Advocacy work in the framework of the Long-Range Transboundary Air Pollution Convention, in particular regarding the negotiations for a revised Gothenburg Protocol and the inclusion of methane emissions reduction objectives;

Collaborating with other organisations (NGOs and others) active on the topics of methane emissions reduction, with a special focus on methane from agricultural sources;

Drafting position papers, letters and other dissemination material to promote the identification of common advocacy objectives within EEB membership and partners and identifying common strategies to promote those; sharing updates with the members through the Clean air and Agriculture EEB members mailing lists and communicating about possible windows of opportunity that they can make use of to promote advocacy demands;

Contributing to fundraising activities;

Representing EEB in external meetings, external events and in the press when relevant, taking on public speaking engagements when relevant;

Collaborating with EEB colleagues on topics/issues which are relevant for cutting methane emissions, in particular with the EEB’s experts on climate, energy and circular economy;

Working closely with the EEB Communications Officers to develop and implement impactful communications on air quality and methane reduction, ensuring visibility for the EEB’s position and recommendations;

Contributing to EEB horizontal internal tasks (e.g. reporting, Memorandum, 10 tests for the Presidency).

Skills and qualifications required:

A higher education degree relevant to environment, in particular to the field of environmental policy, political science, law;

Sound understanding and interest in environmental issues related to air pollution and agriculture;

At least five years of relevant professional experience (NGO, Institution etc…);

Experience in EU and international advocacy;

Experience in implementing and managing medium and big size projects;

Ability to write and communicate well in English, knowledge of other EU languages being an asset;

Ability to work well with people from different backgrounds;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A competitive salary (starting from € 3,572 monthly gross, subject to level of experience[1]) coupled with various legal and extra-legal benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers;

A full-time fixed term contract of at least 12 months with possibility of renewal. Ideal starting date in March 2024 (end of March at the latest);

A multidisciplinary and multicultural working environment within organisations dedicated to the promotion of environment and health protection;

A non-routine job implying action on several topics related to air quality and agriculture;

Networking opportunities with numerous organisations in the EU Member States and beyond.

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 11 February 2023

Interviews first round: last week of February

(possibility of a second round if necessary)

Starting date: as soon as possible, preferably no later than end of March

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) the answers to the 2 questions below (maximum 1800 characters each, 3600 characters in total), should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Senior Policy Officer for Air Quality and Agriculture” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire:

Question 1: an ambitious National Emission Ceilings Directive is key to secure the achievement of the Zero Pollution ambition. What are the main elements that should be especially supported during the soon to start revision process of this legal instrument? And therefore be included in the new legislation?

Question 2: what are the main sources of methane emissions? How would you describe the role of agriculture in Europe, its impact on the global picture and which solutions would you promote to cut methane emissions from agriculture in Europe?

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Due to limited staff resources and number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.