The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on a very large range of environmental, health, climate and social justice issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking to employ a Senior Policy Officer for Air Quality and Agriculture. The successful candidate will play a key role in influencing the design, ambition and implementation of the EU relevant polices contributing to cutting methane emissions and will report directly to EEB’s Policy Manager for Air Pollution and Noise and will work in close relation with the agriculture team.
Responsibilities include:
Skills and qualifications required:
The EEB offers:
[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.
Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).
Deadline for Application: 11 February 2023
Interviews first round: last week of February
(possibility of a second round if necessary)
Starting date: as soon as possible, preferably no later than end of March
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) the answers to the 2 questions below (maximum 1800 characters each, 3600 characters in total), should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Senior Policy Officer for Air Quality and Agriculture” in the subject of your email.
Questionnaire:
Question 1: an ambitious National Emission Ceilings Directive is key to secure the achievement of the Zero Pollution ambition. What are the main elements that should be especially supported during the soon to start revision process of this legal instrument? And therefore be included in the new legislation?
Question 2: what are the main sources of methane emissions? How would you describe the role of agriculture in Europe, its impact on the global picture and which solutions would you promote to cut methane emissions from agriculture in Europe?
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Due to limited staff resources and number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.