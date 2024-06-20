The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on a very large range of environmental, health, climate and social justice issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a new (Senior) Policy Officer for Agriculture to work on the development and implementation of policies at the nexus between agriculture, nature, and climate, as part of the Agriculture and Food team of the EEB’s Policy Division, while coordinating closely with the Biodiversity, Water and Soil, Air Quality, and Climate and Energy teams.

You will have at least three years’ experience in policy and/or advocacy, a strong ability to deal with complex, technical and political issues, and a personal commitment to the work we do. Building on the EEB’s long-standing work on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and in coordination with colleagues in the team working on closely related policies, you will develop and advocate for our positions in the run up and during the upcoming reform of the CAP and follow the Commission’s broader work on agri-food sector and farming. You will report to the Agriculture and Food team lead.

The work consists of:

Preparing and delivering a strategy for impactful advocacy on selected policy initiative(s), in collaboration with the EEB Communications team;

Leading in the formulation of EEB policy positions related to the agricultural sector, particularly in relation to the upcoming reform of the CAP;

Liaising with key players from the EU institutions and other stakeholders to gather information and influence positions;

Actively contribute to the EEB’s post-elections strategic efforts in liaising with new MEPs and Commission staff;

Managing and implementing projects, including coordinating with external partners, preparing project deliverables (e.g. events and reports) and reporting;

Keeping abreast of policy and political developments and of scientific knowledge in the relevant area; as well as carrying out specific in-depth research where required;

Collaborating, coordinating and exchanging information with current and potential partners, including co-leading civil society coalition working group(s);

Coordinating and collaborating with EEB colleagues leading on related policy areas;

Coordinating with EEB members to promote activities to influence EU decision-making in the relevant fields, in particular organising and facilitating meetings of the EEB’s Agriculture Working Group;

Publicly presenting and defending the EEB’s positions, including in the media, in collaboration with the EEB Communications team;

Contributing to fundraising, grant applications and reporting.

Qualities and experience:

Master’s degree in agronomy, natural or environmental sciences, or in other fields if relevant experience and knowledge of agriculture and related environmental issues can be demonstrated;

At least 3 years experience (5 for Senior position) working on EU or national policy, or in other relevant fields;

Strong knowledge of, and interest in, the topic of agricultural policy;

Sound grasp of the operation of EU institutions, EU policymaking and EU agricultural policy;

Ability to present, in written and oral form, the key scientific, economic and political dimensions of the relevant topics;

Strong interpersonal and communications skills, proven ability to build relationships and foster collaboration;

Strong organisational skills, ability to work independently, to take the initiative, and to meet deadlines;

Proven research and analytical skills, ability to process and summarise complex information;

Excellent written and spoken English, additional languages are an asset;

Prepared to work in a fast-moving working environment;

Strong interest in working for an environmental NGO and in an international working environment;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A competitive salary (starting from €3,502, subject to level of experience) coupled with various legal and extra-legal benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers, teleworking indemnity;

A one-year fixed-term full-time contract, with the possibility to extend it subject to performance and available funding.

A dynamic and flexible working environment with a friendly and inclusive organisational culture.

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation of not more than 1 A4 page, 2) a CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “(Senior) Policy Officer for Agriculture” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for (Senior) Policy Officer for Agriculture post

Please answer the following question (max. 400 words each):

Why are the latest amendments to the CAP (the so-called “CAP simplification” proposal of the Commission) problematic for the environment and for farmers’ livelihoods and how should the next CAP be reformed to serve both the environment and farmers better? Please write your answer as if it were a letter to the new Agriculture Commissioner after the EU elections?

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 14 July 2024

Interviews first round: 22 and 23 July 2024

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible (not before September 2024)

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Due to limited staff resources and number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.