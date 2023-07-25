The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking a new (Senior) Policy Officer for Agriculture and Climate to work on the development and implementation of policies at the nexus between agriculture, nature, and climate, as part of the Agriculture & Food team of the EEB’s Policy Division, while coordinating closely with the Climate & Energy and Biodiversity, Water & Soil teams.
You will have at least three years’ experience in policy and/or advocacy, a strong ability to deal with complex, technical and political issues, and a personal commitment to the work we do. Building on the EEB’s work on Carbon Farming, climate action in agriculture, and land carbon sequestration, you will advocate for our position during the co-decision process on the carbon removals certification framework and follow the Commission’s broader work on climate mitigation in the agriculture sector.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences required for post:
EEB offers:
Application process:
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation of not more than 1 A4 page, 2) a CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “(Senior) Policy Officer for Agriculture and Climate” in the subject of your email.
Questionnaire for (Senior) Policy Officer for Agriculture and Climate post
Please answer the following questions (max. 250 words each):
Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).
Deadline for Application: 23 August 2023
Interviews first round: 1 and 4 September 2023
Starting date: October 2023 or as soon as possible
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.