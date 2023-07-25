The European Environmental Bureau, a network of more than 180 environmental citizens’ organisations, is recruiting for a new (Senior) Policy Officer for Agriculture and Climate.

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a new (Senior) Policy Officer for Agriculture and Climate to work on the development and implementation of policies at the nexus between agriculture, nature, and climate, as part of the Agriculture & Food team of the EEB’s Policy Division, while coordinating closely with the Climate & Energy and Biodiversity, Water & Soil teams.

You will have at least three years’ experience in policy and/or advocacy, a strong ability to deal with complex, technical and political issues, and a personal commitment to the work we do. Building on the EEB’s work on Carbon Farming, climate action in agriculture, and land carbon sequestration, you will advocate for our position during the co-decision process on the carbon removals certification framework and follow the Commission’s broader work on climate mitigation in the agriculture sector.

The work consists of:



Preparing and delivering a strategy for impactful advocacy on selected policy initiative(s), in collaboration with the EEB Communications team;

Leading in the formulation of EEB policy positions related to climate mitigation in the agriculture sector, including carbon removals in the land sector;

Liaising with key players from the EU institutions and other stakeholders to gather information and influence positions;

Managing and implementing projects, including coordinating with external partners, preparing project deliverables (e.g. events and reports) and reporting;

Keeping abreast of policy and political developments and of scientific knowledge in the relevant area; as well as carrying out specific in-depth research where required;

Collaborating, coordinating and exchanging information with current and potential partners, including co-leading civil society coalition working group(s);

Coordinating and collaborating with EEB colleagues leading on related policy areas;

Coordinating with EEB members to promote activities to influence EU decision-making in the relevant fields, in particular organising and facilitating meetings of the EEB’s Agriculture Working Group;

Publicly presenting and defending the EEB’s positions, including in the media, in collaboration with the EEB Communications team;

Contributing to fundraising, grant applications and reporting.

Qualities and experiences required for post:

Master’s degree in agronomy, natural or environmental sciences, or in other fields if relevant experience and knowledge of agriculture and climate issues can be demonstrated;

At least 3 years experience (5 for Senior position) working on EU or national policy, or in other relevant fields;

Strong knowledge of, and interest in, the topic of climate policy in the agriculture and land sector;

Sound grasp of the operation of EU institutions, EU policymaking and EU climate policy;

Ability to present, in written and oral form, the key scientific, economic and political dimensions of the relevant topics;

Strong interpersonal and communications skills, proven ability to build relationships and foster collaboration;

Strong organisational skills, ability to work independently, to take initiatives, and to meet deadlines;

Proven research and analytical skills, ability to process and summarise complex information;

Excellent written and spoken English, additional languages are an asset;

Prepared to work in a fast-moving working environment;

Strong interest in working for an environmental NGO and in an international working environment;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

EEB offers:

A competitive salary (starting from €2,865 monthly gross for the Officer Position and from €3,502 for the Senior Position; subject to level of experience) coupled with various legal and extra-legal benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers, teleworking indemnity;

An open-ended full-time contract;

A dynamic and flexible working environment with a friendly and inclusive organisational culture.

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability.

Application process:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation of not more than 1 A4 page, 2) a CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “(Senior) Policy Officer for Agriculture and Climate” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for (Senior) Policy Officer for Agriculture and Climate post

Please answer the following questions (max. 250 words each):

What are the three most important points of action for climate mitigation in the agriculture sector? How should the EU promote carbon sequestration in the land sector?

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 23 August 2023

Interviews first round: 1 and 4 September 2023

Starting date: October 2023 or as soon as possible

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.