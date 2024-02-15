The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ organisations working on a broad range of environmental and climate issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond. In 2024, the EEB is celebrating its 50th anniversary together with its 180+ member organisations in 40 countries, its 80+ staff members and its vast network of partners and allies.

We are seeking a Senior Membership Engagement Officer to lead our membership work. This is an exciting role which is at the core of the EEB’s raison d’être! Our members are integral to the EEB at every level, from composing the content of EEB’s policy proposals, to advocating our positions in Europe and beyond, to the governance of the organisation itself (including our Board, Council and Working Groups). Our staff is our main resource to ensure membership engagement and achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together.

This is a full-time position on a permanent contract. The position is Brussels-based. The Senior Membership Engagement Officer reports to the Director of Membership and Development. The Senior Membership Engagement Officer will supervise the Associate Membership Governance Officer.

As the EEB’s next Senior Membership Engagement Officer, you will typically have 5+ years of relevant experience in network and membership engagement, proven fundraising experience and a personal commitment to the work we do. More senior candidates are welcome to apply and will also be evaluated. There is also prospect of further developing the role going forward.

The work consists of:

Overseeing relations with the membership which currently consists of over 180 member organisations in 40 countries, including a growing number of networks, and representing some 30 million individual members and supporters;

Answering queries from existing and potential members and manage the membership application process;

Producing regular newsletters and briefings for the full membership;

Managing and keeping the EEB membership database up to date. Fundraise for and set up an online membership engagement platform;

Fundraising for membership engagement and networking activities. Stimulate joint projects between EEB members;

Implementing and further developing the EEB membership engagement plan including plans for membership growth and consolidation;

Overseeing EEB partnerships: Maintaining an overview of EEB partnerships including agreements and contracts, lead the strategy work around potential new partnerships;

Maintaining an overview of and further develop and improve the EEB’s Working Group offer;

Working closely with the Working Group Chairs to ensure coherence in management of and access to Working Groups. Organising in-house skill-sharing sessions and regular exchanges;

Promoting the value and benefits of EEB membership. Monitoring existing benefits and research and develop additional member benefits. Benchmarking the EEB’s activities in this area with other like-minded organisations and bring insight into best practice on membership engagement;

Organising the EEB Annual General Meeting and be part of the internal team in charge of preparing the Annual Conference (led by the Senior Events Coordinator), acting as main EEB contact person together with the Senior Events Coordinator when the annual events are organized abroad in collaboration with EEB members locally;

Organising EEB Board and Council meetings;

Overseeing legal matters linked to membership management (e.g. publication of statutory changes and Board members in the official Belgian gazette, keeping other legal registers up to date);

Working effectively with other teams to coordinate membership matters across the EEB and to offer ideas for improvement or change in all operational areas;

Monitoring and providing reports on member statistics and satisfaction (e.g. through the annual membership survey);

Ensuring that processes are put in place to develop the annual Work Programmes and Long-Term Strategies in a participatory way with the membership. Leading on monitoring, evaluating and learning;

Collaborating on financial matters related to membership with the Finance Manager (issuing and monitoring payments of membership fees, travel support to the EEB Annual Events);

Producing attractive membership application and engagement promotion material with the support of the core communications team;

Managing the Membership- and Partnership related sections on the EEB website.

Qualities and experience:

Preferably 5+ years for Senior Membership Engagement Officer with the possibility to develop the position over time;

Relevant degree in the field of environment, project management or the like;

Solid experience in membership management, managing stakeholder consultation processes, governance work, network communication, database management and events management. Experience in performing such work for a not-for-profit, purpose-driven organisation is a plus;

Experience in managing a not-for-profit association under Belgian law and familiarity with legal requirements linked to the Moniteur Belge etc. is a plus;

Experience in fundraising for membership engagement (concept, donor outreach, application, implementation, reporting and evaluation);

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English; fluency in other widely used European languages an asset;

Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail;

Enjoys working with people and with membership organisations from diverse cultures and backgrounds. Diplomatic skills and empathetic communication style;

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines;

Ability to function well in a high-paced, dynamic and at times stressful environment;

A willingness to be flexible regarding working hours, particularly around AGMs, board meetings and major events;

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite including Sharepoint;

At ease with website editing (e.g. WordPress), managing mass mailings (e.g. Mailchimp), managing databases (e.g. Salesforce);

Experience in building membership engagement platforms and familiarity with Salesforce is a plus;

Subscribe to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A permanent contract for a full-time position;

A monthly pre-tax salary starting from EUR 3572 for Senior Membership Engagement Officer with a higher starting salary depending on the level of experience[1];

A package with various salary and non-salary benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme (with different elements including 6% on your gross salary), luncheon vouchers, teleworking allowance, transport allowance, extra-legal holidays and increasing number of extra holidays with years in the organisation, mobile phone subscription, travel insurance for work and private purposes etc.);

Possibility to work from home a few days a week and temporarily from other EU countries, depending on individual circumstances and work requirements;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment at a purpose-driven organisation.

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org.

Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark “Senior Membership Engagement Officer” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for Senior Membership Engagement Officer:

Please answer the following questions:

The EEB membership is very diverse and ranges from small NGO’s working on a specific environmental topic, to national federations and European networks. What challenges do you see coming with managing such a diverse membership and how would you address them (5-700 words)?

In 2025, the EEB will perform a mid-term assessment of its Long-Term Strategy for 2020-2030. What ideas would you have for engaging the membership in the evaluation to make it a truly participatory process? How would you go about the task of developing a plan and timeline (5-700 words)?

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels

Date of publication: Thursday 15 February 2024

Deadline for Application: Wednesday 6 March 2024

Interviews: 1st round: Wednesday – Friday 13-15 March 2024 online

2nd round: Friday 22 March 2024 in person in Brussels

Starting date: As soon as possible and ideally before the EEB Annual Events 12-14 May 2024, Brussels

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.