The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond. We are funded with grants from EU institutions, governments and foundations.

We are seeking a (Senior) Finance Officer to contribute to the sound financial management of the EEB’s projects, funded by foundations, governments and European Institutions, and to support key cross-organisational finance tasks. This is an exciting role as part of our Finance team. The (Senior) Finance Officer reports to the Head of Finance.

The post can be either a Finance Officer or Senior Finance Officer role depending on the person’s skills and experience. This will be determined during the recruitment process, and we encourage interested applicants to apply for the role that fits them best.

This is a full-time position on a permanent contract. The position is based in Brussels with the possibility to do teleworking.

As the next Finance Officer you will have at least three years of relevant experience.

As the next Senior Finance Officer, you will have five to seven years of relevant experience.

The work consists of:

Implementing financial management projects funded by the European institutions, governments and foundations including budgeting, monitoring, reporting and audits.

Supporting the development of project budgets, including staff and activities.

Preparing project financial reports and verifying supporting documents.

Preparing and assisting with project audits.

Ensuring compliance with donors’ financial rules and internal procedures.

Ensuring the organisation’s financial practices comply with European and international standards, laws and regulations.

Processing and reviewing project-related financial transactions in collaboration with the Senior Accounting Officer.

Liaising with project managers, team leads and external partners on financial matters.

Providing guidance and training to colleagues on finance-related issues, as per the EEB’s annual training plan.

Assisting with the development of financial plans, annual budgets and forecasts for the EEB and the reporting to the Senior Management Team and Board.

Contributing to the preparation of the annual accounts and audits.

Contributing to improving the financial systems, templates and tools.

Contributing to cross-team collaboration and continuous improvement of financial practices at the EEB.

Qualities and experience:

Relevant experience in financial management, ideally gained in an NGO, international organisation or similarly complex funding environment.

Strong understanding of European and international standards, laws and regulations regarding financial management.

Solid understanding of budgeting, financial reporting, auditing and donor compliance for subsidies and/or grants from foundations, governments and EU institutions.

Strong organisational and analytical skills, with attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to work independently while maintaining close coordination with colleagues and stakeholders.

Excellent interpersonal skills and a service-oriented mindset when supporting non-finance colleagues.

Proficiency in Excel and familiarity with financial and project management tools and systems.

Excellent command of written and spoken English, knowledge of French is an asset.

Subscribe to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A competitive gross salary starting from 3291EUR for Finance Officer and 3716EUR for Senior Finance Officer, with a higher starting salary depending on the level of experience[1], coupled with various benefits, such as holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers, teleworking indemnity.

A full-time permanent contract.

Possibility to work from home 2 days a week.

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment.

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability.

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (possibility to work from home subject to our teleworking policy and organisational needs).

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV (without pictures) and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered.

Please clearly mark: “(Senior) Finance Officer” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for (Senior) Finance Officer post

Please answer the following questions in max 300 words each:

Describe your approach to budget monitoring during project implementation. What systems or tools do you rely on, and how do you ensure that financial risks or overspending are detected and communicated early?

What recent change or trend in EU funding or financial management do you consider significant, and how has it affected your work or thinking? Feel free to refer to your experience with LIFE, Horizon Europe or other EU programmes.

Everyone has their own way of staying audit-ready. What’s your personal approach for keeping project financial documentation well organised and compliant throughout a project?

Please note that candidates may use AI tools to search for information but not to write answers to the questions. If we detect arguments or text blocks which have been generated by AI tool, your application may be rejected. We are interested in genuine perspectives and original ideas.

Deadline for Application: 2 June 2025

Interviews first round: 11 June 2025

Starting date: To be discussed (ideally July 2025)

Commitment to diversity

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

We respect our employees’ life outside of work, including where they are taking up care roles.

Please do not use pictures in your CV . Do leave out any information that may contribute to unconscious bias such as reference to your nationality, date or place of birth.

If you are not an EU citizen, please let us know if you have a work permit to work in Belgium.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Due to limited staff resources and the number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

