The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a (Senior) Accounting Officer to work closely with colleagues in Finance Team and to be a liaison between the Policy Division and the Finance Team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be based in the EEB offices in Brussels.

The (Senior) Accounting Officer will be responsible for maintaining the general ledger, preparing accounting financial reports, performing account reconciliations, assisting with audit preparations and performing other duties as assigned.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Supporting the full cycle of the monthly accounting processes, including accounts payable, accounts receivable and reconciliation of balance sheet accounts

Reviewing and encoding monthly payroll, salary payments

Receiving, processing and when necessary, examining invoices and processing accounts payable

Daily posting of Accounts Payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) invoices in the Financial management and Accounting systems

Daily booking of the bank statements

Ensuring the organisation’s financial practices are in compliance with accounting standards, current laws and regulations

Implementing and maintaining strong internal control processes

Assisting with financial planning and budgeting

Assisting with the preparation of annual accounts and related audits

Administrative financial support.

Qualities and experiences required for post:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent in finance, accounting or related field

Minimum of 3 years of experience working as an Accountant (5 for the Senior position)

Good written and spoken English

Knowledge of MS Office (advanced Excel skills are an asset)

Knowledge of Sales Force/Certinia software in an asset

Ability to work independently

Strong analytical and organisational skills

Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment

Capability to prioritise and work with several tasks at the same time while respecting strict deadlines

Interest in working in an environmental organisation

Having at least one of the following qualities would be an asset: Knowledge of French Experience with audits

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

An open-ended contract

A competitive salary (starting from €2,865 monthly gross for the Officer Position and from €3,502 for the Senior Position; subject to level of experience[1])

Various legal and extra-legal benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers, teleworking indemnity, mobile phone subscription and travel insurance

An opportunity to learn more about functioning of a non-governmental organisation

A stimulating, international work environment

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.

Application process:

Applications consisting of a letter of motivation and a comprehensive CV should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these two elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “(Senior) Accounting Officer” in the subject of your email.

Due to limited staff resources and number of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Place: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 3 December 2023

Interviews first round: 13 (afternoon) and 14 December 2023

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.