The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a (Senior) Accounting Officer to work closely with colleagues in Finance Team and to be a liaison between the Policy Division and the Finance Team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be based in the EEB offices in Brussels.
The (Senior) Accounting Officer will be responsible for maintaining the general ledger, preparing accounting financial reports, performing account reconciliations, assisting with audit preparations and performing other duties as assigned.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Qualities and experiences required for post:
The EEB offers:
[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.
Application process:
Applications consisting of a letter of motivation and a comprehensive CV should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these two elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “(Senior) Accounting Officer” in the subject of your email.
Due to limited staff resources and number of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Place: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).
Deadline for Application: 3 December 2023
Interviews first round: 13 (afternoon) and 14 December 2023
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.