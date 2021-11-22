Scan4Chem app to know about toxics in products – 13 December – Online

at
Categories
Tags

Join the EEB webinar on the Scan4Chem app to know about toxics in products!

Please register here

 

The EEB would like to invite you to participate in a one-hour webinar on the Scan4Chem app (scanning toxics in consumer products) on 13 December at 14:00 CET.

 

By attending the webinar, you will learn how apps can help build transparency on the most hazardous chemicals in products in Europe, add pressure to companies to get rid of toxics in products and take active participation by:

• Becoming a Scan4Chem activist and sending requests to companies to know about toxics in products and demand toxic-free products.

• Learn how Scan4Chem exposes the chemicals behind the products we buy.

• Receive exclusive Scan4Chem material.

• Indirectly contribute to the European-wide initiative behind Scan4Chem, the LIFE AskREACH project.

 

 

13 December

WHERE

Online

WHEN

14:00 - 15:00

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

EU Waste Shipment Regulation falls short of fixing Europe’s waste export crisis 17 November 2021 READ MORE MEPs vote on Critical Raw Materials: what to watch 17 November 2021 READ MORE Right to clean air: European Commission refers Portugal to Court of Justice for breaching safe levels of nitrogen dioxide 15 November 2021 READ MORE Wasteful destruction of unsold goods must be banned, NGOs urge the EU 25 October 2021 READ MORE ‘Green mining’ is a myth: EU must slash resource consumption by two-thirds – new study 5 October 2021 READ MORE Annual Conference 2021 23 September 2021 READ MORE
©2018 EEB | Privacy Policy | Recruitment Privacy Statement