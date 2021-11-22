Scan4Chem app to know about toxics in products – 13 December – Online

Join the EEB webinar on the Scan4Chem app to know about toxics in products!

The EEB would like to invite you to participate in a one-hour webinar on the Scan4Chem app (scanning toxics in consumer products) on 13 December at 14:00 CET.

By attending the webinar, you will learn how apps can help build transparency on the most hazardous chemicals in products in Europe, add pressure to companies to get rid of toxics in products and take active participation by:

• Becoming a Scan4Chem activist and sending requests to companies to know about toxics in products and demand toxic-free products.

• Learn how Scan4Chem exposes the chemicals behind the products we buy.

• Receive exclusive Scan4Chem material.

• Indirectly contribute to the European-wide initiative behind Scan4Chem, the LIFE AskREACH project.