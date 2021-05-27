Call for proposals: Gold mining and mercury

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations. We bring together over 160 civil society organisations from more than 35 European countries. We stand for sustainable development, environmental justice & participatory democracy.

Context

The Minamata Convention on Mercury entered into force in August 2017 and 131 countries have now ratified it. The focus of EEB/ZWMG ‘s work is to continue strengthening the Treaty, and assist developing countries in its implementation and enforcement. This call for proposal focuses in particular to Art 7 of the Convention, that reports measures that apply to artisanal and small-scale gold mining and processing in which mercury amalgamation is used to extract gold from ore, including steps to reduce and, where feasible, eliminate the use of mercury and mercury compounds in gold mining.

Objectives and deliverables

The EEB and Zero Mercury Working Group are implementing the EU-funded project ‘Contributing to the implementation /enforcement of the Minamata Convention on mercury, with a focus on developing strategies for phasing out mercury-added products and on reducing mercury use in Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining (ASGM)’.

Focusing on the ASGM sector, this project aims to provide technical assistance to selected countries contributing to the development of their National Action Plans (NAPs) for reducing mercury in Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining as per the Minamata Convention. Such assistance is mainly targeted at NGOs who collaborate with their government to contribute to this work.

Deadline for proposals: 20/06/2021

Please download the complete call for proposals below and submit your proposal in English to Elena Lymberidi elena.lymberidi@eeb.org and Rina Guadagnini rina.guadagnini@eeb.org