Press Conference: The Great Detox – Largest Ever Ban of Toxic Chemicals Announced by EU – 6 April – Online

The Great Detox: Largest Ever Ban of Toxic Chemicals Announced by the EU

The EEB is hosting a press conference to discuss the largest ever ban on toxic chemicals announced by the EU, on 6 April at 10am CET.

The European Commission will soon announce the largest ever ban of harmful chemicals anywhere, covering substances that environmental, consumer and health groups have been fighting against for decades. Known as the Restrictions Roadmap, the commitment will come this Thursday or Friday, we are told by an official. The EEB sees this move as a significant development in the context of the chemical pollution passing a safe limit for humanity. This Thursday is World Health Day with a “focus global attention on the interconnectedness between the planet and our health”, particularly pollution.