The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a Policy Officer / Senior Policy Officer for Industrial Decarbonisation (CBAM).

The successful candidate will join the EEB’s Zero Pollution Industry team in advocating for a truly sustainable (decarbonised and depolluted) industry that tackles Europe’s systemic dependence on fossil fuels and material extraction. They will support the team’s advocacy and technical work on key industrial decarbonisation files, in particular the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and the EU Emission Trading System.

The role involves working with the EEB membership through the Zero Pollution Industry Working Group, as well as with coalitions of NGOs and other groups working on the topic of industrial decarbonisation. The Policy/Senior Policy Officer for Industrial Decarbonisation (CBAM) will report to the Head of Zero Pollution Industry and work closely with the other members of the Zero Pollution Industry team, connecting also with the work of the Circular Economy and Climate & Energy teams. This is an exciting role as part of our Zero Pollution Industry team.

This is a full-time position on a 1-year temporary contract. The position is based in Brussels with the possibility to do teleworking.

As the next Policy Officer for Industrial Decarbonisation (CBAM) you will have at least two years of relevant experience.

As the next Senior Policy Officer for Industrial Decarbonisation (CBAM) you will have five to seven years of relevant experience.

The work consists of:

The activities will focus on the review of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), to support the EEB in its advocacy and technical work on decarbonisation and de-pollution of industrial processes. The activities will also include following other relevant policy initiatives linked to CBAM, such as the revision of the EU Emission Trading System and the drafting of CBAM Regulation secondary acts, to deliver a coherent CBAM architecture able to streamline decarbonisation in the EU and globally.

The work will consist of:

Proactive advocacy actions and specific research tasks related to policy measures as well as technical aspects, focusing on steel, cement and aluminium.

Drafting policy proposals in the various phases of the co-decision process (from committee discussions to trilogue), meeting policymakers involved in the review across all co-legislators (European Parliament, Council and European Commission).

Supporting communications colleagues with content for targeted comms actions (e.g. press releases, articles, social media messages).

Developing alliances and joint advocacy actions with NGOs, businesses and other stakeholders/coalitions.

Participating in events/meetings organised by the coalitions the EEB is part of, when needed.

Attending public events and conferences as well as hearings, technical workshops, and stakeholder meetings organised by co-legislators, where relevant.

Supporting the development and drafting of funding proposals in the afore mentioned policy areas, as well as project reporting.

Cooperating with and supporting colleagues within and beyond the ZPI team. Ensure synergies across the ZPI team and the EEB.

Qualities and experience:

A university degree in environmental policy, sustainability, engineering, or a related field. Alternatively, relevant practical experience demonstrating a strong interest and qualification in industrial decarbonisation policies.

Relevant environmental policy experience (at least 2 years for policy officer, 5 years for senior policy officer) of working on EU environmental and industrial policy.

A professional understanding of EU legislative processes and environmental legislation, particularly the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, the EU Emission Trading System and the Industrial Emissions Directive.

Ability to conduct policy and technical research, gather and analyse both qualitative and quantitative data. Experience with policy advocacy and drafting policy positions, stakeholder mapping, policy analysis, as well as translating technical environmental topics into policy options.

Comfortable working in a hybrid team and a well-organised, proactive, and reliable approach to work with attention to detail.

Fluent in written and spoken English, to contribute to policy briefs, reports, position papers, or newsletters, with the ability to translate complex policy or technical information into accessible language.

Good command of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Sharepoint).

Subscribe to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A competitive pre-tax salary starting from 3.041EUR per month for a Policy Officer and 3.716EUR per month for the Senior Policy Officer with a higher starting salary depending on the level of experience[1], coupled with various benefits, such as holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers, teleworking indemnity.

A full-time one-year contract, with the possibility to extend it subject to performance and available funding.

Possibility to work from home 3 days a week.

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (possibility to work from home subject to our teleworking policy and organisational needs).

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV (without pictures) and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer / Senior Policy Officer – Industrial Decarbonisation (CBAM)” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for Policy Officer / Senior Policy Officer for Industrial Decarbonisation (CBAM) post

Please answer the following questions in max 300 words each:

What, in your view, are the three main challenges for the implementation of CBAM, considering the changes in the political landscape in the past year?

What do you think was the original intention of CBAM/ETS and what do you believe is missing from the current plans, from the point of view of civil society?

Please note that candidates may use AI tools to search for information but not to write answers to the questions. If we detect arguments or text blocks which have been generated by AI tool, your application may be rejected. We are interested in genuine perspectives and original ideas.

Deadline for Application: 25 November 2025

Interviews first round: Week of 08 December 2025 (In person – EEB offices)

Starting date: To be discussed (ideally 05 January 2026)

Commitment to diversity

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

We respect our employees’ life outside of work, including where they are taking up care roles.

Please do not use pictures in your CV . Do leave out any information that may contribute to unconscious bias such as reference to your nationality, date or place of birth.

If you are not an EU citizen, please let us know if you have a work permit to work in Belgium.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Due to limited staff resources and the number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

