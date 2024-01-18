The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on a very large range of environmental, health, climate and social justice issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are looking for a Policy Officer for Biodiversity who is keen to advocate for transformative and science-based EU policies that are fit to protect threatened species and habitats and drive large scale nature restoration across the EU in order to achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together.
We are looking for a proactive and highly motivated individual with demonstrable skills in engaging with a broad range of groups, including policymakers, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders. The Policy Officer for Biodiversity will play a key role in influencing the design, ambition and implementation of the EU nature and biodiversity polices. The Policy Officer will report directly to EEB’s Policy Manager for Biodiversity and Water and will work in close relation with the Biodiversity, Water and Soil Team. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment and understand how to influence policy through advocacy and campaigning. The position is full-time.
Responsibilities include:
Qualities and experience required for the post:
The EEB offers:
[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.
Location: We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working partially from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position) and will work as part of the EEB’s Policy Division, under the supervision of the EEB Policy Manager for Biodiversity and Water.
Application process:
Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV, a letter of motivation and your response to the annexed questionnaire. Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer for Biodiversity” in the subject of your email. We expect there will be two interview rounds.
Questionnaire for the post of Policy Officer for Biodiversity:
Please answer the following questions (in not more than 300 words per question):
Deadline for Application: 11 February 2024
Interviews first round: mid-February
Starting date: as soon as feasible
Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.