The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a recent graduate to support its work on EU’s water policy in close collaboration with policy officers in the Biodiversity, Water & Soil team and the associated communications officers. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a be a 6-month to up to 12-month paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

Within the Biodiversity, Water & Soil Policy team, you will help support our work on tackling water pollution and making EU more water resilient, by supporting our advocacy, strengthening our collaboration and communication with EEB Members and partners and the supporting implementation of the projects. You will report to the Senior Policy Officer for Water Pollution Prevention and help advocate for EU policies that protect and restore Europe’s waters and promote water resilience and for better implementation and enforcement of the EU’s water laws in all Member States.

The Policy Assistant for Water will:

Support the Biodiversity, Water & Soil team in its policy and advocacy activities, with a specific focus on water policy, including analysing policy documents, keeping abreast of political developments, drafting briefings, and responding to needs as they arise.

Contribute to keeping the EEB’s Working Groups informed on water policy matters, including liaising with EEB members and helping organise working group meetings.

Contribute to the implementation of projects, including coordination with external partners, participation in workshops, drafting of project deliverables and administrative tasks.

Support the organisation of workshops and external events, in coordination with the EEB’s events team.

Attend meetings and events and report relevant outcomes to colleagues.

Qualities and experiences required for the post:

Master’s degree in a relevant field;

Strong interest in, and sound knowledge of water protection and related environmental issues, and EU policy-making;

Proven research and analytical skills, ability to process and summarise complex information;

Strong organisational skills, ability to work independently, to take initiatives, and to meet deadlines;

Strong interpersonal and communications skills;

Excellent written and spoken English, additional languages are an asset;

Prepared and able to work in a fast-moving working environment;

Interest in working in an environmental NGO and in an international working environment;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A 6-month up to 12-month contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid around 1150€ net/month coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity;

The chance to learn about EU decision-making and about the functioning of an environmental non-governmental organisation;

A stimulating and friendly international working environment;

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

Application process:

The candidate should submit via email a letter of motivation, a CV in English, and reply to the question below. Please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname. PolicyAssistantWater” and send it to: personnel@eeb.org before 24 March 2024.

In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university .

Questionnaire for the post of Policy Assistant for Water:

What should the EU institutions do in the next legislature to make the EU more water resilient? Please answer in maximum 300 words.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working part of the week from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 24 March 2024

Interviews first round: 3-4 April 2024

Proposed starting date: as soon as possible

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.