The European Environmental Bureau, a network of more than 180 environmental citizens’ organisations, is recruiting for a new Policy Assistant for Climate and Energy (paid internship based on a convention d’immersion professionnelle, i.e. CIP contract)

Are you passionate about making a difference at a transformative time for Europe’s transition to renewable energy? Do you care about the climate, the environment and democracy?

The European Environmental Bureau might have just the right opportunity for you!

Background

Renewable energy sources are surging, and so is their share in the European energy mix. However, rapid renewables deployment in the EU is still hampered by inefficient planning and permitting processes, political opposition, and other barriers.

Following the publication of the REPowerEU plan by the European Commission, the adoption of the revised EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED) is now imminent. This is expected to lead EU countries to ease or remove key barriers to increased renewable energy deployment, opening up the possibility of a major expansion of renewable energy on their territories. To be effective, the RED’s provisions to speed up the permitting process for renewable energy installations depend on EU member states implementing these elements correctly, i.e. in a way that is sensitive to both nature and local communities.

The opportunity

We are therefore looking for a Policy Assistant (CIP Internship) to help us deliver timely and detailed policy reports and organise capacity building events within and beyond the EEB’s working groups to make the most of this momentum and help accelerate the deployment of renewable energy in a nature- and community-friendly way in European countries.

As part of the EEB’s Climate & Energy team, you will work closely with the Policy Manager for Climate & Energy and the Policy Officer for Renewable Energy, liaising with external experts and environmental organisations across Europe to gain insights on how to deliver the best possible results, and assisting with outreach to the media and policy makers.

You will work in one of the largest and most influential civil society organisations in Brussels and help shape renewable energy policy across the EU. You will benefit from a thriving, dynamic working environment and have the opportunity to gain first-hand, in-depth knowledge of EU institutions.

About us

The EEB is the largest and most inclusive network of environmental citizens’ groups in Europe. We are also the only one working on such a wide range of issues. We campaign for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

About you

You are motivated, well organised and pay attention to detail. You are able to communicate conceptual issues clearly and make them relatable to your audience. You have a keen interest in renewable energy and decarbonisation, climate change and just transition policies, and are eager to learn about new topics.

The Policy Assistant for Climate and Energy will:

Assist in the organisation of meetings and events such as webinars and workshops (both online and in person) aimed at capacity building. This involves liaising with EEB member organisations travelling to Brussels, liaising with the EEB events team to prepare online materials, etc.

Support project staff in the collection of data – e.g. on the extent of urban areas, agricultural land, degraded land, in several EU countries – for the estimation of land requirements for renewable energy installations in EU countries.

Research and collect best practice examples of the use of renewable energy in line with the needs of ecosystems and local communities.

Support the development of policy briefs – in particular on the implementation of the EU’s RED, Social Climate Fund (SCF), Territorial Just Transition Plans (TJTPs), National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs), National Recovery and Resilience Plans (NRRPs) – aimed at awareness-raising and to complement advocacy activities.

Attend meetings and events and report relevant findings to colleagues.

Contact policy makers to disseminate the project’s findings.

Skills, qualifications and other requirements:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent in a relevant field (e.g. economics, political science, environmental science, law…)

Very good command of English required, other EU language(s) an asset

Motivation to address climate crisis and some understanding of the role of renewables

Ability to communicate persuasively and explain complex information clearly and succinctly

Ability to work both autonomously and as part of a team

Good analytical and organisational skills

Ability to build productive working relationships with people from different cultures and backgrounds

Ability to produce content tailored to different audiences (e.g. EEB member organisations, decision-makers, general public)

Ability to contribute to the work of NGO coalitions on advocacy and campaign actions

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

EEB offers:

A minimum of six and maximum of 12 months paid internship contract – around 1.150€ net/month (convention d’immersion professionnelle), coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity

An opportunity to learn about EU decision-making and the functioning of an environmental non-governmental organisation in Brussels

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause

A great office in the heart of Brussels with many networking opportunities.

Application process:

Please send your CV, a short cover letter (1 page maximum) explaining your motivation and reply to the questions below to apply for this position to personnel@eeb.org. The subject line of your email must clearly state: “Policy Assistant for Climate and Energy”.

Questionnaire for the post of “Policy Assistant for Climate and Energy” (please do not exceed 2000 characters per question)

Question 1: The European Commission published the REPowerEU plan in May 2022. What are the priorities of the plan and how can it help accelerate the transition to renewable energy?

Question 2: How can we ensure that the deployment of additional renewable energy plants and infrastructure does not compromise biodiversity protection and empowers local communities?

Question 3: How can renewable energy help alleviate energy poverty, and what economic benefits could it bring to European regions in transition?

Important: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 6 September 2023

Interviews first round: 14 – 15 September 2023

Starting date: as soon as possible / October 2023

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.