The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a Policy Assistant for Circular Economy and Waste to join the EEB’s Circular Economy Team in advancing a truly circular economy that tackles Europe’s systemic challenges of overproduction, overconsumption, and dependence on material extraction.

They will support the team’s advocacy and technical work on key EU Circular Economy and Waste Policy files, including legislative monitoring, policy research, and the preparation of briefings and communications. The role also involves working closely with the Circular Economy Working Group – a vibrant network of EEB members and environmental experts who exchange insights on EU, national, and local policies – by assisting with meetings, newsletters, and stakeholder engagement.

The Policy Assistant for Circular Economy and Waste will report to the Senior Policy Officer on Circular Economy and Waste and collaborate closely with their teammates, dealing with a wide range of circular economy and waste-related topics.

This is a full-time position on a CIP contract, for which no or a maximum of one year of relevant work experience is required.

The work consists of:

Support the Senior Waste Policy Officer and Circular Economy Team in their advocacy and technical work on Circular Economy and Waste Policy, notably in the co-legislation process on the proposed Regulation on Circularity Requirements for Vehicle Design and on Management of End-of-Life Vehicles, the Sevilla Process to develop Best Available Technique Reference Documents for landfills, the revision of the Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive, and other arising policy initiatives in the context of the new Circular Economy Act.

In relation to the afore mentioned policy files: Monitor relevant legislative developments and contribute to policy documents and position papers with guidance from a line manager. Support stakeholder mapping and analysis, including gathering, structuring and analysing stakeholder positions. Conduct specific research tasks into policy measures as well as technical aspects, including compiling, analysing and summarising qualitative and quantitative data (e.g. stakeholder positions or emission data). Contribute to the preparation and writing of communications content (articles, press releases, social media, etc.). Support the coordination of EEB members of the Circular Economy Working Group in the development of policy positions. Attend public events and conferences as well as hearings, technical workshops, and stakeholder meetings organised by co-legislators, where relevant.

Support the Chairs of the EEB’s Circular Economy Working Group with the coordination of the group as well as the organisation, facilitation, and documentation of the bi-annual Circular Economy Working Group Meeting in November 2025.

Contribute to the preparation and writing of communications content towards the Circular Economy Working Group, including, but not limited to, the bi-monthly Circular Economy Newsletter.

Be an active EEB Staff and Team Member by participating in EEB social activities and office duties (e.g., kitchen duty, help organise Christmas party etc.) and engage with EEB staff from all teams on issues of circular economy and waste that are related to the wider work of the EEB and its members.

Qualities and experience:

Educational background or practical experience : A university degree in environmental policy, sustainability, engineering, or a related field. Alternatively, relevant practical experience demonstrating a strong interest in circular economy and waste topics.

: A university degree in environmental policy, sustainability, engineering, or a related field. Alternatively, relevant practical experience demonstrating a strong interest in circular economy and waste topics. Knowledge and interest in environmental policy : A demonstrated interest in EU policy, especially regarding the circular economy and waste topics. Basic understanding of EU legislative processes and environmental legislation (e.g., Waste Framework Directive, WEEE Directive, End-of-Life Vehicles Directive, Industrial Emissions Directive/ Sevilla Process).

: A demonstrated interest in EU policy, especially regarding the circular economy and waste topics. Basic understanding of EU legislative processes and environmental legislation (e.g., Waste Framework Directive, WEEE Directive, End-of-Life Vehicles Directive, Industrial Emissions Directive/ Sevilla Process). Research and analytical skills : Ability to conduct policy and technical research, gather and analyse both qualitative and quantitative data. Experience with stakeholder mapping, policy analysis, or technical environmental topics is a plus.

: Ability to conduct policy and technical research, gather and analyse both qualitative and quantitative data. Experience with stakeholder mapping, policy analysis, or technical environmental topics is a plus. Teamwork, initiative, and professionalism : Comfortable working in a team and a well-organised, proactive, and reliable approach to work with attention to detail.

: Comfortable working in a team and a well-organised, proactive, and reliable approach to work with attention to detail. Digital skills : Good command of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook). Familiarity with data handling tools (e.g., Excel, databases, or survey tools) is an asset.

: Good command of Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook). Familiarity with data handling tools (e.g., Excel, databases, or survey tools) is an asset. Excellent command of written and spoken English, knowledge of French is an asset.

Subscribe to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A 6-month contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid around €1300 net/month coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity.

Possibility to work from home 2 days a week.

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment.

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (possibility to work from home subject to our teleworking policy and organisational needs).

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV (without pictures) and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered.

Please clearly mark: “Policy Assistant for Circular Economy and Waste” in the subject of your email and confirm that you are not currently enrolled in university .

Questionnaire for Policy Assistant for Circular Economy and Waste post

Please answer the following questions in max 300 words each:

What do you think is the biggest policy challenge hindering the transition towards a truly circular economy in Europe? And what policy measures do you think could help to overcome this?

What role should waste policy play in a circular economy?

Please note that candidates may use AI tools to search for information but not to write answers to the questions. If we detect arguments or text blocks which have been generated by AI tool, your application may be rejected. We are interested in genuine perspectives and original ideas.

Deadline for Application: 27 June 2025

Interviews first round: 10 and 11 July 2025

Starting date: 15 September 2025

Commitment to diversity

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

We respect our employees’ life outside of work, including where they are taking up care roles.

Please do not use pictures in your CV . Do leave out any information that may contribute to unconscious bias such as reference to your nationality, date or place of birth.

If you are not an EU citizen, please let us know if you have a work permit to work in Belgium.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Due to limited staff resources and the number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

