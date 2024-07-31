The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond. In 2024, the EEB celebrates its 50th anniversary together with its 180+ member organisations, its 80+ staff members and our vast network of partners, allies and friends.

We are seeking an Office Coordinator to manage our office and facilities and provide administrative, HR and events support. This is an exciting role as part of our administration team. The Office Coordinator reports to the Office and IT Manager.

This is a full-time position on a permanent contract. The position is based in Brussels with 4 days a week in the office.

As the next Office coordinator, you will have three to five years of relevant experience in office management, as a personal assistant or executive coordinator.

The work consists of:

Office Management (25%) Managing office supplies, contracts, kitchen rota, office equipment, the digital and physical archive, incoming and outgoing post



Facilities management (10%) Liaising with the building’s management Implementing relevant health and safety measures, including relevant trainings Fulfil role as one of the EEB’s three prevention advisors (following the training and implementing relevant measures)



Administrative support (30%) Renewing badges for the European Parliament Managing the docusign process Managing the room booking programmes Coordinating the submission of the monthly credit card statements and relevant documents



HR support (20%) Managing the first stage of recruitment, such as filing applications and inviting candidates for interviews



Events support (10%)

Provide logistical support for in-house events Supervising the office space during events Organising farewell parties for departing staff Coordinate visits by external groups to the EEB



EEB Team time (5%)

Qualities and experience:

Three to five years’ experience in office management, as a personal assistant or executive coordinator

Good command of written and spoken English and French

Solid organisational skills

Attention to detail

Ability to manage different priorities at the same time

Problem solving and creative thinking skills

Highly motivated, solutions-oriented, trustworthy

Strong written and oral communication skills

Be available to work from the EEB’s Brussels Office for at least four days a week

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A competitive salary (starting from €2.981, subject to level of experience[1]) coupled with various legal and extra-legal benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers, teleworking indemnity;

A full-time permanent contract,

A dynamic and flexible working environment with a friendly and inclusive organisational culture.

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability.

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Office Coordinator” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for the Office Coordinator post

Please answer the following questions (max. 400 words each):

Draft a short email for the staff: There will be electricity maintenance on Friday and it is recommended to work from home on that day.

Draft a short email to warn the building management about a leak in the ceiling of the kitchen.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (possibility to work from home one day a week).

Deadline for Application: 25 August 2024

Interviews first round: (Online) 5 September 2024

Interviews second round: (EEB Office) 17 September 2024

Proposed starting date: October/November 2024

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.