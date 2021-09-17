JOB VACANCY: Zero Pollution Policy Officer: source control expert

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking a source control pollution prevention/control expert/policy officer to work jointly within the Air & Noise and Industrial Production team. The main activities under this position will involve the following:
The position will require (bold highlighted are priority field):
The main qualifications we are looking for are:
Required:
Desirable:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
Applications consisting of: a letter of motivation not exceeding 2 pages; a concise CV and responses to the two questions below (not exceeding 3 pages) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org.
Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Source control / zero pollution [expert / Policy Officer]” in the subject of your email.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Questionnaire:
Question 1: What do you consider as essential elements of a “Zero Pollution Action Plan” to be successful in delivering credible transformative change? (Please explain the rationale of viewpoints made, which do not need to reflect EEB positions made on the file as to policy objectives and priorities)
Question 2: What do you consider as essential tools, approaches, instruments needed to improve environmental benchmarking and compliance promotion of industrial activities in the EU? (Please explain the nature of the potential benchmarks identified and related EU policy frameworks / tools in need of adaptation)
Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 15 October 2021
Interviews first round: forth week of October 2021
Proposed starting date: Ideally November 2021
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/