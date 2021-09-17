JOB VACANCY: Zero Pollution Policy Officer: source control expert

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Zero Pollution Policy Officer: source control expert

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a source control pollution prevention/control expert/policy officer to work jointly within the Air & Noise and Industrial Production team. The main activities under this position will involve the following:

Shaping the Zero Pollution action plan (ZPAP) – 25% of time

Air pollution control source measures / decarbonization of energy intensive industries (IED BREFs) – 50% of time

Improved benchmarking and compliance promotion tools (PRTR related) – 25% of time.

The position will require (bold highlighted are priority field):

Bridging EEB activities on the two clusters of Industrial Production and Air Quality and Noise, with a focus on source policies and lagging behind sources/sectors;

Advocacy work with regards to the identified priorities, notably shaping of and implementation of the Zero Pollution Action Plan (ZPAP), E-PRTR review and review of the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED);

with regards to the identified priorities, notably shaping of and implementation of the Engaging with key Member States for the review of EU BREFs , focus on Energy intensive Industries (Inorganic Chemicals, Ceramics, Smitheries and Foundries), facilitating NGO involvement in national BREF mirror groups in following priority countries: DE, FR, IT, ES, POL);

, focus on Energy intensive Industries (Inorganic Chemicals, Ceramics, Smitheries and Foundries), facilitating NGO involvement in national BREF mirror groups in following priority countries: DE, FR, IT, ES, POL); Research and analysis for potential source control methods and techniques which bring a decarbonization and air pollution prevention co-benefit;

and techniques which bring a decarbonization and air pollution prevention co-benefit; Design of tools and data analysis for improved compliance and benchmarking of industrial activities or identification of other sources of air pollution, contribute to improved benchmarking of industrial activities. Support data assessment on iron and steel industry;

of industrial activities or identification of other sources of air pollution, contribute to improved benchmarking of industrial activities. Support data assessment on iron and steel industry; Collaboration with other Brussels based umbrella organisations (NGOs and others) and national groups, academia, technique providers and decision makers;

Drafting position papers, sharing updates with the members and active research and analysis of the policy themes at hand;

Representing EEB in external meetings;

Liaising with EEB communication officer to ensure visibility of EEB positions and advocacy objectives;

Managing projects and ensuring timely reporting to funders;

Contributing to EEB horizontal internal tasks (e.g. reporting, Memorandum, 10 tests).

The main qualifications we are looking for are:

Required:

Sound understanding of environmental issues related to (air) pollution and climate change mitigation;

Ability to deal with technical, complex information and stress resistance;

2+ years of experience in a relevant data analysis role, e.g. ability to handle large datasets. Very good knowledge of MS Access, MS Excel, comfortable with data queries;

Communication skills, ability to communicate clearly and concisely, attention to accuracy and detail;

Fluent in English.

Desirable:

At least three years relevant experience working in the environment sector, experience in the field of industry and air pollution prevention standards will be an asset;

Experience in advocacy with EU institutions and national decision makers;

Experience in implementing and managing projects independently whilst in “teamwork spirit”;

Ability to write and communicate well in other EU languages (see above target countries);

A higher education degree relevant to environment, in particular to the fields of environmental policy or data handling.

The EEB offers:

A multidisciplinary and multicultural working environment within organisations dedicated to the promotion of environment and health protection;

A non-routine job implying action on several topics related to air quality and noise and industrial production as well as cross-cutting benchmarking of industrial performance;

Networking opportunities with numerous organisations in the EU Member States and beyond;

A monthly pre-tax salary of between €2,700 and €3,290 depending on the level of experience, coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers);

Possibility to work from home several days a week;

A full-time fixed term contract of one year. Ideal starting date in November.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of: a letter of motivation not exceeding 2 pages; a concise CV and responses to the two questions below (not exceeding 3 pages) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org.

Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Source control / zero pollution [expert / Policy Officer]” in the subject of your email.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Questionnaire:

Question 1: What do you consider as essential elements of a “Zero Pollution Action Plan” to be successful in delivering credible transformative change? (Please explain the rationale of viewpoints made, which do not need to reflect EEB positions made on the file as to policy objectives and priorities)

Question 2: What do you consider as essential tools, approaches, instruments needed to improve environmental benchmarking and compliance promotion of industrial activities in the EU? (Please explain the nature of the potential benchmarks identified and related EU policy frameworks / tools in need of adaptation)

Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 15 October 2021

Interviews first round: forth week of October 2021

Proposed starting date: Ideally November 2021

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/