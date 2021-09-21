JOB VACANCY: Senior Policy Officer for Sustainable Development & Public Participation

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking a Senior Policy Officer Sustainable Development & Public Participation to coordinate a new, pan-European project focussing on citizens’ participation in the European Green Deal and to take up responsibility the EEB’s work on Europe’s realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the European Green Deal and other key policy instruments.
You will have at least seven years of relevant experience working on sustainability policies in the EU and on public participation and a personal commitment to the work we do. We are looking forward to interviewing candidates with a strong track record in managing large EU-funded projects and who show they strive to be responsible for our policy and advocacy work around the SDGs and the interlinkages with the European Green Deal.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation explaining why you bring the qualities and skills we are looking for clearly mentioning or listing experiences in managing EU-funded projects, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Senior PO Sustainable Development and Public Participation” in the subject of your email.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 17 October 2021
Interviews first round: Starting from 25 October
Proposed starting date: 1 February 2022
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/
Questionnaire for Senior Policy Officer post
Please answer the following questions: