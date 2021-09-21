JOB VACANCY: Senior Policy Officer for Sustainable Development & Public Participation

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Senior Policy Officer for Sustainable Development & Public Participation

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a Senior Policy Officer Sustainable Development & Public Participation to coordinate a new, pan-European project focussing on citizens’ participation in the European Green Deal and to take up responsibility the EEB’s work on Europe’s realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the European Green Deal and other key policy instruments.

You will have at least seven years of relevant experience working on sustainability policies in the EU and on public participation and a personal commitment to the work we do. We are looking forward to interviewing candidates with a strong track record in managing large EU-funded projects and who show they strive to be responsible for our policy and advocacy work around the SDGs and the interlinkages with the European Green Deal.

The work consists of:

Coordinating a three-year EU-wide project on citizens deliberation for the European Green Deal including the day-to-day operational management of the project, tracking the activities and deliverables, ensuring coherence as well as compliance with EU rules and regulations and servicing the consortium and its governance bodies in collaboration with an administrative-financial project coordinator;

Ensuring the political relevance and buy-in to the project and be responsible for the advocacy of its findings and political recommendations;

Developing and building relationships with new partners and members of the consortium as well as new stakeholder groups;

Representing the EEB and the project in external events;

Following the implementation of the SDGs in and by the EU and advising on strategic policy interventions;

Being responsible for our work on monitoring how the European Green Deal contributes to the implementation of the SDGs including the coordination of monitoring reports;

Leading the EEB’s involvement in the civil society coalition SDG Watch Europe;

Organising, together with our partners, strategic events for European citizens to deliberate on issues linked to the European Green Deal.

Qualities and experiences:

Preferably at least seven years of relevant experience working on sustainability and environmental policies in the EU, experience in SDG monitoring is considered an asset;

Experiences with public participation in the EU, direct involvement in citizens’ participation such as citizens assemblies is considered an asset;

Interest in and good knowledge of EU politics and processes in general;

Clear track record of project management responsibilities for larger, EU-funded projects with big consortia, having managed an EU-funded research project, in particular Horizon2020, is considered an asset;

Strong presentational skills applicable to both internal and external events with a track record of representing an organisation at EU or international level;

High level of written and spoken English (native speaker or equivalent); knowledge of other widely spoken European languages an asset;

Experience working for a civil society, membership or other purpose-based organisation;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A competitive salary coupled (with a minimum EUR 3.300 gross monthly salary depending on experience) with various additional benefits including holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment where the staff follows a mix of working from the office and home (also beyond COVID19 restrictions);

An initial contract for 3 years.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation explaining why you bring the qualities and skills we are looking for clearly mentioning or listing experiences in managing EU-funded projects , 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Senior PO Sustainable Development and Public Participation” in the subject of your email.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 17 October 2021

Interviews first round: Starting from 25 October

Proposed starting date: 1 February 2022

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

Questionnaire for Senior Policy Officer post

Please answer the following questions: