JOB VACANCY: Senior Finance Officer

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a Senior Finance Officer to manage the Finance team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work especially by providing strategic financial input and implementing financial policies. The Senior Finance Officer will advise and report to the Finance, Personnel and Administration Director.
The work consists of management of the Finance Team (comprising 4-5 people) which includes amongst other:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV, a cover letter explaining how your experience is relevant to the position and a completed questionnaire below. Please clearly mark: “Senior Finance Officer” in the subject of your email.
Only applications that include these three components will be considered.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 31 October 2021
Interviews first round: Week of 15 November 2021
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
Questionnaire for candidates for this post:
Please answer the following questions in not more than 200 words per question.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/