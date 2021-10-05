JOB VACANCY: Senior Finance Officer

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Senior Finance Officer

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a Senior Finance Officer to manage the Finance team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work especially by providing strategic financial input and implementing financial policies. The Senior Finance Officer will advise and report to the Finance, Personnel and Administration Director.

The work consists of management of the Finance Team (comprising 4-5 people) which includes amongst other:

Coordination of projects-level budgeting.

Coordination of grants financial management, monitoring and reporting.

Ensuring compliance with donors’ financial rules and procedures.

Coordination of project-level audits and follow up.

Contribution to due diligence and organisational assessment by donors.

Contribution to the EEB’s core grant application, monitoring and reporting processes.

Contributing to the EEB budgeting, annual accounts and audit.

Ensure proper expense coding and documentation.

Actively participate in the production of the monthly management accounts.

Support EEB sub-contracting and procurement.

Development of financial procedures and templates.

Contribution to the development and roll-out of the new Project Management IT tool.

Regular communication with the Finance, Personnel and Administration Director to keep her informed about all major compliance issues while taking the necessary corrective steps.

Qualities and experiences:

Bachelors or Masters in Finance, Business Administration, Accounting, Economics or related field.

At least five years of relevant experience, preferably some at a senior-level/teams management.

Practical knowledge of financial systems, internal financial controls & procedures.

Experience with major donors’ legal frameworks such as those of the European Union.

Experience with financial management of projects.

Experience with finance systems integration and development/maintenance of project tracking tools would be an asset.

Experience and knowledge of public procurement rules and contracting processes would be an asset.

Knowledge of WinBooks and MS Office (good command of Excel is required).

Good organiser with a capability to prioritise and work with several projects at the same time.

Good problem-solver, creative and innovative.

Adaptable team player who at the same time can be independent and take initiative.

Good written and spoken English and preferably also French.

Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment.

Interest / experience in working in an environmental organisation or other public interest NGO and in an international working environment.

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary of around €3,300 (based on the level of experience), coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13 th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers.

The recruitment is for a permanent position.

Possibility to work from home several days a week.

A stimulating, international work environment.

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability.

How to apply:

Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV, a cover letter explaining how your experience is relevant to the position and a completed questionnaire below. Please clearly mark: “Senior Finance Officer” in the subject of your email.

Only applications that include these three components will be considered.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 31 October 2021

Interviews first round: Week of 15 November 2021

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible

Questionnaire for candidates for this post:

Please answer the following questions in not more than 200 words per question.

How do you establish priorities for yourself and the people you supervise? Is it better to submit a perfect report but late or a good report on time and why? Describe a work situation (preferably based on actual experience, otherwise hypothetical) in which you adopted a new system, a process representing a major change from the old one used.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/