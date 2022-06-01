JOB VACANCY: Senior Chemicals Policy Officer

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
The Senior Chemicals Policy Officer will join our Chemicals Policy team, part of the EEB’s EU Policy Unit. The successful candidate will work in a highly motivated team to build a non-toxic environment.
With the adoption of the European Green Deal by the European Commission, both European Parliament and Council are expected to further develop the EU’s zero pollution ambition, notably with the revision of the main chemicals’ laws. The candidate will contribute to the implementation of the EU Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability, in particular the revision of the REACH and CLP regulations, to negotiations with the EU institutions and will coordinate activities with our NGO members as well as with academia and other stakeholders.
The Senior Policy Officer will report to the Policy Manager of the Chemicals Policy team.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 22 June 2022
Interviews first round: 27 June-1 July 2022
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
Application process
Applications consisting of: 1) a letter of motivation 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a written exercise (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Senior Chemicals Policy Officer” in the subject of your email.
Questionnaire for candidates for this post
In your own words, please provide a brief response to the following question. Your response should not exceed 500 words.
Who and how do NGOs need to reach out to ensure a successful transition towards toxic-free future?
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/