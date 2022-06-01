JOB VACANCY: Senior Chemicals Policy Officer

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Senior Chemicals Policy Officer

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The Senior Chemicals Policy Officer will join our Chemicals Policy team, part of the EEB’s EU Policy Unit. The successful candidate will work in a highly motivated team to build a non-toxic environment.

With the adoption of the European Green Deal by the European Commission, both European Parliament and Council are expected to further develop the EU’s zero pollution ambition, notably with the revision of the main chemicals’ laws. The candidate will contribute to the implementation of the EU Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability, in particular the revision of the REACH and CLP regulations, to negotiations with the EU institutions and will coordinate activities with our NGO members as well as with academia and other stakeholders.

The Senior Policy Officer will report to the Policy Manager of the Chemicals Policy team.

The work consists of:

Maintaining up to date knowledge of the relevant topics and carry out specific in-depth research where required;

Participating in the formulation of EEB policy, strategy and draft positions with respect to the relevant topics;

Networking with EEB members to promote activities to influence EU decision-making in the relevant fields, in particular help coordinating EEB’s Chemicals Working Group;

Liaising with key players from the EU institutions and other stakeholders to gather information and influence positions;

Collaborating, coordinating and exchanging information with current and potential partners;

Collaborating and strategizing with other staff members on related issues such as biodiversity, circular economy, water, agriculture and climate;

Publicly presenting and defending the EEB’s positions, including in the media, in collaboration with line management and the communications colleague;

Contributing to fundraising, applications and reporting exercises.

Qualities and experiences:

A relevant academic degree in the field of science, law or environmental policies;

A sound grasp of the operation of EU institutions, co decision and EU environmental law;

Experience with advocacy EU institutions and governments;

At least four years of work experience with EU chemical and/or environmental policy, including analysis and formulation of policy;

Familiarity with chemicals policy and the REACH Regulation;

Be capable of understanding and presenting, in written and oral form, the key scientific, economic and legal dimensions of the relevant topics;

Excellent communications, organisational and networking skills;

Confidence in interacting with colleagues, other civil society organisations, academia, industry and authorities;

Speak and write English fluently, with fluency in other EU languages being considered an asset;

Have a great team spirit and be able to multi-task and work independently when necessary;

Be prepared to exceptionally work outside normal office hours if necessary and to travel at short notice;

Experience in using on-line communication tools;

Fundraising and project management skills;

Share the core values of the EEB and can demonstrate knowledge of and commitment to environmental protection and social change.

The EEB offers:

A competitive salary coupled (with a minimum EUR 3.300 gross monthly salary depending on experience) with various additional benefits including holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers;

An initial full- time contract for 1 year with the possibility to be extended pending good performance and budget availability;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment where the staff follows a mix of working from the office and home (also beyond COVID19 restrictions);

A worthy cause, working for a better future where people and nature thrive together;

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability;

A non-routine job implying involvement in several areas around chemicals policy;

The opportunity to meet and work with environmental and health representatives and other experts at EU and international level.



Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 22 June 2022

Interviews first round: 27 June-1 July 2022

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible



Application process

Applications consisting of: 1) a letter of motivation 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a written exercise (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Senior Chemicals Policy Officer” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for candidates for this post

In your own words, please provide a brief response to the following question. Your response should not exceed 500 words.

Who and how do NGOs need to reach out to ensure a successful transition towards toxic-free future?

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/