JOB VACANCY: Secretary

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Secretary.

The secretary will be a part of the Finance and Admin Team and will work closely with the IT and Office coordinator, the Events Coordinator and the HR Manager. The Secretary will provide general support to the EEB staff (around 75 people) and the Secretary General, and will work under the responsibility of the EEB’s Director of Finance, Personnel & Administration and under the supervision of the IT & Office Coordinator.

The work consists of:

  • Taking care of front desk and reception (welcoming visitors, answering phone calls, monitoring general email inbox, etc.)
  • Providing with daily administrative support to the staff, including travel arrangements and correspondence
  • Purchasing office supplies
  • Assisting the Secretary General
  • Formatting documents/letters/applications
  • Helping in keeping the institutional database updated
  • Executing/organizing mailings to the different institutional contacts
  • Handling the incoming and outgoing mail
  • Being the contact person for all office suppliers and following up on contracts and payments
  • Helping the Events team when needed

Qualities and experiences required for post:

  • Good written and spoken English and preferably French
  • Computer literacy, including database and MS Office Package
  • Able to work independently and pro-active
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Service-oriented
  • Interest in working in an environmental organisation
  • Prepared and able to work in a dynamic, sometimes hectic, working environment
  • Relevant experience in a previous job is an asset

The EEB offers:

  • A monthly gross salary of € 2.500
  • Various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers
  • A permanent contract
  • A pleasant working atmosphere in an international working environment
  • And a worthwhile cause to work for
  • An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance

How to apply

Applications consisting of a letter of motivation, CV and completed questionnaire (below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

Questionnaire for candidates for post of Secretary

Please answer the following questions in not more than 200 words per question.

  1. Why do you want to work for an environmental NGO?
  2. Which qualities would you say are the most important while working in an international environment?
  3. What does it mean to you to be well organised?

Place:                                             EEB office in Brussels 

Deadline for Application:            18 July 2021

Interviews first round:                 Last week of July

Proposed starting date:              1st September 2021

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

 

 

