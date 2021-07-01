JOB VACANCY: Secretary

The secretary will be a part of the Finance and Admin Team and will work closely with the IT and Office coordinator, the Events Coordinator and the HR Manager. The Secretary will provide general support to the EEB staff (around 75 people) and the Secretary General, and will work under the responsibility of the EEB’s Director of Finance, Personnel & Administration and under the supervision of the IT & Office Coordinator.
Applications consisting of a letter of motivation, CV and completed questionnaire (below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.
Place: EEB office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 18 July 2021
Interviews first round: Last week of July
Proposed starting date: 1st September 2021
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/