JOB VACANCY: SECRETARY GENERAL

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a SECRETARY GENERAL

Are you a passionate, versatile and creative leader who knows how to mobilise people behind the powerful idea of a better future where people and nature thrive together? Are you comfortable debating system change in Davos or confronting politicians over greenwashing, while also feeling at ease guiding auditors through last year’s accounts, engaging with staff on the details of the latest work-from-home policy or advising the Board on the interpretation of the statutes? Does your way of working fully embrace our core values? Do you thrive in a progressive, inclusive and multicultural work environment? Are you able to build bridges, motivate and inspire in a fast-growing organisation working in a hybrid set-up? If so, this top-level position in the European environmental movement might just be the job for you.

THE OPPORTUNITY

To serve Europe’s largest and most inclusive network of environmental citizens’ groups and put their concerns at the heart of EU decision-making processes

To lead a dynamic, growing staff body at the cutting edge of shaping policies that will create a better environment for future generations throughout Europe and beyond

To convince decisionmakers at the highest level of the need to turn green rhetoric into concrete action for a more sustainable planet

ABOUT US

The EEB is the largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations in Europe. We bring together over 170 member organisations from 36 countries (all EU Member States plus some accession and neighbouring countries), including a growing number of European networks, representing some 30 million individual members and supporters. Our vision is of a better future where people and nature thrive together. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Political leadership Effective representation of the EEB in high-level fora Building and maintaining of good lines of communication with key decisionmakers in the EU institutions, regional and global organisations, and with other strategic partners Mobilisation of staff and members in pursuit of the strategic goals and policies of the organisation



Organisational management Accountability to the Board and General Assembly for implementation of the Long-Term Strategy as well as the annual work programme and management of the budget Managerial oversight of the EEB staff body, including recruitment, supervision, appraisal and motivation of staff and effective delegation Oversight of financial and project/programme management Ensuring that the structures and processes within the organisation are kept under review and remain fit for purpose, especially in the light of organisational growth



Policy oversight Ability to contribute to and draw on policy expertise for political advocacy and communication Formulation or approval of policy proposals for adoption by the Board or General Assembly, e.g. within draft annual work programmes Resolution of policy dilemmas, especially on high-level, horizontal or interface issues Judgment calls in reaction to unfolding events



Communication Role as lead spokesperson for the EEB in high-level contexts and on horizontal topics Upholding of transparent and effective communication norms, both within the organisation and externally Outreach to current and potential partners to maintain and strengthen relationships



Membership engagement Accessibility, visibility and responsiveness to member organisations Effective servicing of the General Assembly, Board and other governance bodies Appreciation for the breadth and diversity of the EEB’s membership



Fundraising Engagement with existing and potential donors Overseeing of fundraising strategy to consolidate and diversify funding sources



QUALITIES, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

The successful candidate should have most of the following qualities, skills or experience:

At least 15 years of relevant work experience, of which ideally at least 10 years in leadership roles

Higher academic qualifications in a relevant field

Demonstrable environmental commitment

Creative, progressive thinker with strategic vision, broad policy knowledge and astute political judgment

Ability to see the big picture whilst having an eye for detail and translate an ambitious vision into achievable policy objectives

Advanced understanding and experience of EU and international environment-related policies and decision-making processes

Strong operational planning and prioritisation skills, ability to delegate effectively and fairly and to balance consultative and authoritative approaches

An eloquent, persuasive, diplomatic, media-savvy communicator in different contexts, ranging from high-level conferences through TV interviews to bilateral meetings with key decision-makers

Excellent written and spoken English, fluency in other languages widely spoken in the region an asset

Ability to build respectful, productive working relationships with people from different cultures and backgrounds

Friendly motivating personality, supportive empathic listener, emotionally intelligent, facilitative, instinctive networker

Extensive experience in fundraising

Extensive existing network of relevant contacts an asset

Good command of social media an asset

WHAT WE OFFER

A fulltime post based in our Brussels office, under Belgian employment law

A competitive salary, depending on experience, coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers)

A permanent contract (‘contrat à durée indéterminée’)

A pleasant working atmosphere in an international working environment

A worthy cause to work for

HOW TO APPLY

Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position and the responses to the two questions below to personnel@eeb.org by 11 March 2022 at 10.00 CET. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Application for Secretary General’.

Questions

What do you see as the main impediments to the successful implementation of the European Green Deal, and what can the EEB do better to ensure that we overcome those obstacles? (max. 200 words) The size of the EEB’s staff body has roughly doubled over the past three years, and there is no indication that this is a temporary phenomenon. As a prospective Secretary General, which challenges would you expect this development to bring, and how would you ensure that the organisation’s growth is sustainable? (max. 200 words)

Please note :