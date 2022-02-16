JOB VACANCY: SECRETARY GENERAL

Are you a passionate, versatile and creative leader who knows how to mobilise people behind the powerful idea of a better future where people and nature thrive together? Are you comfortable debating system change in Davos or confronting politicians over greenwashing, while also feeling at ease guiding auditors through last year’s accounts, engaging with staff on the details of the latest work-from-home policy or advising the Board on the interpretation of the statutes? Does your way of working fully embrace our core values? Do you thrive in a progressive, inclusive and multicultural work environment? Are you able to build bridges, motivate and inspire in a fast-growing organisation working in a hybrid set-up? If so, this top-level position in the European environmental movement might just be the job for you.
THE OPPORTUNITY
ABOUT US
The EEB is the largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations in Europe. We bring together over 170 member organisations from 36 countries (all EU Member States plus some accession and neighbouring countries), including a growing number of European networks, representing some 30 million individual members and supporters. Our vision is of a better future where people and nature thrive together. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
QUALITIES, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
The successful candidate should have most of the following qualities, skills or experience:
WHAT WE OFFER
HOW TO APPLY
Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position and the responses to the two questions below to personnel@eeb.org by 11 March 2022 at 10.00 CET. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Application for Secretary General’.
Questions
Please note: