JOB VACANCY: SDG Watch Europe Coordinator (80%)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for an SDG Watch Europe Coordinator

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond. The EEB is a founding member of SDG Watch Europe, an EU-level, cross-sectoral CSO alliance of NGOs from development, environment, social, human rights and other sectors. Its goal is to hold governments to account for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDGs) and to ensure the ambitious implementation of the SDGs in and by the EU.

We are seeking an SDG Watch Europe Coordinator (at the level of a Policy Officer) to coordinate activities of SDG Watch Europe around a new, pan-European project focussing on citizens’ participation in the European Green Deal. The role includes support to SDG Watch Europe, its members and its Steering Group to strategically use its resources and create impact for the ambitious implementation of the SDGs. While the Coordinator will be employed by the EEB and integrated into this Global Policies and Sustainability Unit, the Coordinator’s tasks will also be guided by the SDG Watch Europe Steering Group.

You will have experience working on sustainability policies in the EU or beyond and/or on civil society and citizens participation across the EU. You have a personal commitment to the work we do. We are looking forward to interviewing candidates who can show they understand the sustainability challenges the EU is facing and the kind of policies that are needed to realise the SDGs, the need to increase public participation and citizens deliberation combined with an understanding of the role of civil society organisations and their networks.

The work consists of:

• Contributing to different tasks under a three-year EU-wide project on citizens deliberation for the European Green Deal including SDG monitoring, events and advocacy meetings;

• Organising, together with our partners, strategic events for citizens to deliberate on topics linked to the European Green Deal and the SDGs;

• Coordinating SDG Watch Europe’s members’ contributions to the project;

• Supporting the SDG Watch Europe Steering Group in setting up its regular meetings, the SDG WE General Assemblies and other meetings;

• Maintaining SDG Watch Europe documentation such as minutes, agreed positions, etc.;

• Following and advising policy developments around SDG implementation and how the SDGs link to the European Green Deal and advise the SDG Watch Europe Steering Group, Work Strands and members;

• Developing advocacy tools such as position papers and setting up advocacy meetings with EU-level stakeholders.

Qualities and experiences:

• Experience working on sustainability policies, sustainable development, SDGs, environmental protection and/or social justice;

• Sound understanding of EU policy-making and the functioning of EU institutions;

• Experience working for a civil society, membership or other purpose-driven organisation;

• Knowledge of public participation or direct involvement in citizens’ participation such as citizens assemblies is considered an asset;

• Strong organisational and coordination skills;

• Sound level of written and spoken English; presentation and facilitation skills, knowledge of other widely spoken European languages an asset;

• Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

• An initial contract for 3 years;

• Part time (80%) contract (4-day week or short working days) with the potential to increase the effort rate depending on interest and additional funding available;

• A salary coupled with various benefits including: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers next to a minimum gross monthly salary of EUR 2.160 (80% of EUR 2.700 for a full-time position) depending on experience (you can calculate your net here);

• A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment where the staff follows a mix of working from the office and home (also beyond COVID19 restrictions).

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation explaining why you bring the qualities and skills we are looking for, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “SDG Watch Europe Coordinator” in the subject of your email.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Place: The candidate must commit to working most of the time from our office in Brussels and his/her home office in Belgium

Deadline for Application: 9 December 2021

Interviews first round: as soon as possible after the deadline for application

Proposed starting date: 1 February 2022

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

Questionnaire for SDG Watch Europe Coordinator post

Please answer the following questions:

1. The EU has been a key promoter of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs. Where do we stand with the realisation of SDGs implementation in and by the EU? Please share your opinion in no more than 500 words.

2. How does the EU, in particular the European Commission, ensure public participation? How could citizens’ participation be increased, and what role could deliberative democracy play across the EU? Please share your opinion in no more than 500 words.