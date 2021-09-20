JOB VACANCY: Policy Officer on Pesticide and Water pollution

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Policy Officer on Pesticide and Water pollution

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The policy officer will be based in the EEB office in Brussels and be part of the team on Nature, Agriculture and Water within the EU Policy Unit. With the adoption of the ZPAP by the European Commission on 12 May, both European Parliament and Council are expected to further develop the EU’s zero pollution ambition, notably with the revision of the SUD directive, the implementation ‘national nutrient management plan’ and the role of intensive livestock production to achieve the announced ZPAP targets. The policy officer will work on pollution linked to intensive agriculture (pesticide, nutrient, air pollution) and related legislative proposals with a particular focus on improving the environmental performance of the SUD and other water related legislative initiative, in particular regarding impacts on climate, biodiversity and water resources.

The work consists of:

Maintaining up to date knowledge of the relevant topics and carry out specific in-depth research where required;

Participating in the formulation of EEB policy, strategy and draft positions with respect to the relevant topics;

Networking with EEB members to promote activities to influence EU decision-making in the relevant fields, in particular help coordinating EEB’s Agriculture Working Group and Water Working Group;

Liaising with key players from the EU institutions and other stakeholders to gather information and influence positions;

Collaborating, coordinating and exchanging information with current and potential partners;

Collaborating and strategizing with other staff members on related issues such as biodiversity, soil, water and climate;

Publicly presenting and defending the EEB’s positions, including in the media, in collaboration with line management and the Communications unit.

Qualities and experiences required for post:

Have a relevant academic degree (a master’s degree in agronomy, chemical or bioengineering);

Have at least four years of work experience with EU agricultural and/or environmental policy, including analysis and formulation of policy;

Have in-depth familiarity with agriculture policy and, in particular, the Sustainable Use of Pesticide Directive;

Be capable of understanding and presenting, in written and oral form, the key scientific, economic and legal dimensions of the relevant topics;

Have a sound grasp of the operation of EU institutions, co decision and EU environmental law;

Have excellent communications and networking skills;

Speak and write English fluently, with fluency in other EU languages being considered an asset;

Be well organized with a great team spirit and able to work independently when necessary;

Be prepared to work outside normal office hours if necessary and to travel at short notice.

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary of between €2,700 and €3,290 depending on the level of experience, coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers);

A one-year contract, potentially extended pending sufficient funding;

Possibility to work from home several days a week;

A pleasant working atmosphere in an international working environment;

A worthy cause to work for.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of a letter of motivation and a CV should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer on Pesticide and Water pollution” in the subject of your email.

Only applications comprising these two elements will be considered.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 8 October 2021

Interviews first round: Week of 18 October 2021

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/