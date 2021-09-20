JOB VACANCY: Policy Officer on Pesticide and Water pollution

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
The policy officer will be based in the EEB office in Brussels and be part of the team on Nature, Agriculture and Water within the EU Policy Unit. With the adoption of the ZPAP by the European Commission on 12 May, both European Parliament and Council are expected to further develop the EU’s zero pollution ambition, notably with the revision of the SUD directive, the implementation ‘national nutrient management plan’ and the role of intensive livestock production to achieve the announced ZPAP targets. The policy officer will work on pollution linked to intensive agriculture (pesticide, nutrient, air pollution) and related legislative proposals with a particular focus on improving the environmental performance of the SUD and other water related legislative initiative, in particular regarding impacts on climate, biodiversity and water resources.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences required for post:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
Applications consisting of a letter of motivation and a CV should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer on Pesticide and Water pollution” in the subject of your email.
Only applications comprising these two elements will be considered.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 8 October 2021
Interviews first round: Week of 18 October 2021
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/