JOB VACANCY: Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform and Economic Instruments for Circular Economy

The successful candidate will have experience how to accelerate the transition to a Sustainable/Zero Carbon/Circular economy through financial, fiscal and economic instruments. They will be motivated to help identify and implement ambitious financial and economic measures contributing to a transformative pathway towards circularity and sustainability.
With a focus on European and national policies targeting a fair and inclusive implementation of the Circular Economy and wider European Green Deal, they will work at the interface between Circular Economy and the broader Fiscal Reform agenda
Experience at European and/or international level and with campaigns to promote Sustainability, Zero Carbon and Circular Economy is considered an asset.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experience:
The EEB offers:
The Policy Officer will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels and as part of the EEB’s EU Policy unit, under the supervision of the EU Policy Unit Director and the EEB Circular economy team manager. He or she will also work in close cooperation with other EEB teams and officers.
Location for interviews: Remotely and at EEB office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 02/09/2020
Interviews first round: From 10 September until end of September 2020
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible after the interviews.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/
Application process:
Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV, a letter of motivation and your response to the annexed questionnaire.
Only applications that include these three components will be considered.
Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform and Economic Instruments for Circular Economy” in the subject of your application.
Questionnaire for Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform and Economic Instruments for Circular Economy post
Question 1: What type of financial, fiscal and economic instruments would you recommend to make progress towards a sustainable and carbon neutral Economy? Please order them according to their power to change and feasibility (max 12 instruments).
Question 2: What would you qualify as a fair and inclusive stimulus package at EU or national level to promote a green transition and recovery from the Covid-crisis? (max 10 lines).
Question 3: In the table in the application information, sum up the pro and cons of a taxation of virgin resources use (max 5 bullet points per column).
Question 4: Suggest a pitch or a set of bullet points for an article on financial and economic instruments to enhance the sustainability of the fashion sector targeting a non-expert large public (max 10 lines)