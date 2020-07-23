JOB VACANCY: Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform and Economic Instruments for Circular Economy

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The successful candidate will have experience how to accelerate the transition to a Sustainable/Zero Carbon/Circular economy through financial, fiscal and economic instruments. They will be motivated to help identify and implement ambitious financial and economic measures contributing to a transformative pathway towards circularity and sustainability.

With a focus on European and national policies targeting a fair and inclusive implementation of the Circular Economy and wider European Green Deal, they will work at the interface between Circular Economy and the broader Fiscal Reform agenda

Experience at European and/or international level and with campaigns to promote Sustainability, Zero Carbon and Circular Economy is considered an asset.

The work consists of:

Working independently to progress a fair circular economy through financial, fiscal and economic instruments and seizing political and project opportunities to deliver with the highest ambition;

Actively cooperating with the relevant units of the EEB, the EEB members and relevant external experts;

Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of Fiscal Reform and Economic Instruments development and implementation, carrying out specific in-depth exploration of existing studies on the topic and helping to promote approaches to move forward the Circular Economy and wider green transition;

Contributing to relevant internal and external (e.g. European Commission) working groups on Circular Economy and Green Budget and to develop related EEB positions and advocacy materials in collaboration with EEB members and partners;

Engaging in policy advocacy in the context of the European Green Deal and Covid-recovery to promote ambitious policy commitments, instrument choice and implementation;

Contributing to advocacy activities towards policymakers on legislative matters, notably to the European Commission, European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, and Member States;

Building ad hoc coalitions at EU level and help to set coalitions at national levels to support the advocacy and communication efforts;

Engaging in the development of the criteria on Circular Economy for the European Sustainable Finance taxonomy and related future delegated acts in coordination with our NGO partners; Engaging in ad hoc European working groups and multi-stakeholder platforms on Sustainable Finance/Finance for the Circular Economy;

Facilitate the EEB Green Budget working group which focuses on the EU budget, economic instruments and subsidy reform, helping to organise EEB events in Brussels and at national levels;

Contributing to design and develop campaigns materials with the EEB Communication Team;

Preparing public presentation and defending EEB’s positions, including with the media;

Providing input to general EEB documents and processes (e.g. Memoranda to the EU Presidencies, joint letters to decision makers, reports to EEB Board, relevant web pages, articles in EEB publications, META news etc.);

Qualities and experience:

Have a relevant academic Economics and Finance degree (additional work experience may be accepted in lieu of this);

Have at least three years of work experience with Global/EU/National fiscal and economic policy, including analysis and formulation of policy options;

Be capable of understanding and presenting, in written and oral form, key scientific, economic and legal dimensions of a topic;

Have good communications and networking skills, feel confident to take the floor at public events;

Be capable to handle economic and financial data and understand how they can influence the development of industry, business models and consumption patterns;

Be experienced in facilitating multi-stakeholder groups and integrating various point of views (e.g. different stakeholders, various economic actors along value chains);

Be able to speak and write English fluently, with fluency in other EU languages being considered an asset.

Be well organised and a team player, while able to work independently.

A sound grasp of the operation of EU institutions and EU processes related to developing Environment and Sustainability legislation will be considered an asset

The EEB offers:

The gross monthly salary is between 2700 and 3290 €, depending on experience, plus benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers).

The job position is for an initial 24-month period. EEB, however, has ambitions to grow our engagement on green budget and tax reform, so pending funding availability, this could be extended.

The Policy Officer will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels and as part of the EEB’s EU Policy unit, under the supervision of the EU Policy Unit Director and the EEB Circular economy team manager. He or she will also work in close cooperation with other EEB teams and officers.

Location for interviews: Remotely and at EEB office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 02/09/2020

Interviews first round: From 10 September until end of September 2020

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible after the interviews.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

Application process:

Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV , a letter of motivation and your response to the annexed questionnaire .

Only applications that include these three components will be considered.

Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform and Economic Instruments for Circular Economy” in the subject of your application.

Questionnaire for Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform and Economic Instruments for Circular Economy post

Question 1: What type of financial, fiscal and economic instruments would you recommend to make progress towards a sustainable and carbon neutral Economy? Please order them according to their power to change and feasibility (max 12 instruments).

Question 2: What would you qualify as a fair and inclusive stimulus package at EU or national level to promote a green transition and recovery from the Covid-crisis? (max 10 lines).

Question 3: In the table in the application information, sum up the pro and cons of a taxation of virgin resources use (max 5 bullet points per column).

Question 4: Suggest a pitch or a set of bullet points for an article on financial and economic instruments to enhance the sustainability of the fashion sector targeting a non-expert large public (max 10 lines)