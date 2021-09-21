JOB VACANCY: Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform for Circular Economy & Carbon neutrality

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform for Circular Economy & Carbon neutrality

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

The successful candidate will have experience on how to accelerate the transition to a Carbon neutral/Circular economy through financial, fiscal and economic instruments. He/she will be motivated to help implement ambitious financial and economic measures contributing to a new economic thinking and a transformative pathway towards sustainability and well being economy.

With a focus on European and national policies targeting a fair and inclusive implementation of the European Green Deal, he or she will work at the interface between Carbon neutrality, Circular Economy and the broader Fiscal Reform agenda

Experience at European and/or international level and with campaigns to promote Sustainability, Circular Economy and Climate change mitigation & adaptation is considered an asset.

The work consists of:

Working independently to progress a fair circular & carbon neutral economy through financial, fiscal and economic instruments and seizing political and project opportunities to deliver with the highest ambition;

Actively cooperating with the relevant units of the EEB, the EEB members and relevant external experts;

Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of Fiscal Reform and Economic Instruments development and implementation, carrying out specific in-depth exploration of existing studies on the topic and helping to promote approaches to move forward the Carbon neutrality, Circular Economy and wider green transition;

Contributing to relevant internal and external (e.g. European Commission) meetings on Climate and Circular Economy and facilitate the Green Budget working group which focuses on the EU budget, economic instruments and subsidy reform, to develop related EEB positions and advocacy materials in collaboration with EEB members and partners;

Engaging in policy development in the context of the European Green Deal and Covid-recovery to promote ambitious policy commitments, instrument choice and implementation; notably coordinating the EEB work on Sustainable Finances Taxonomy in cooperation with NGO partners and actively participating to financial task force of the Rethink Plastic alliance;

Contributing to advocacy activities towards policymakers on legislative matters, notably to the European Commission, European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, as well as Member States in close collaboration with national members and partners;

Building ad hoc coalitions at EU level and help to set coalitions at national levels to support the advocacy and communication efforts and engaging in ad hoc European working groups and multi-stakeholder platforms on Sustainable Finance/Finance for the Circular Economy and Carbon neutrality;

Contributing to design and develop campaigns materials with the EEB Communication Team;

Preparing public presentation and defending EEB’s positions, including with the media;

Providing input to general EEB documents and processes (e.g. Memoranda to the EU Presidencies, joint letters to decision makers, reports to EEB Board, relevant web pages, articles in EEB publications, META news etc.).

Qualities and experiences:

Have a relevant academic Economics and Finance degree (additional work experience may be accepted in lieu of this);

Have at least three years of work experience with Global/EU/National fiscal and economic policy, including analysis and formulation of policy options;

Be capable of understanding and presenting, in written and oral form, key scientific, economic and legal dimensions of a topic;

Have good communications and networking skills, feel confident to take the floor at public events;

Be capable to handle economic and financial data and understand how they can influence the development of industry, business models and consumption patterns;

Be experienced in facilitating multi-stakeholder groups and integrating various point of views (e.g. different stakeholders, various economic actors along value chains);

Be able to speak and write English fluently, with fluency in other EU languages being considered an asset;

Be well organised and a team player, while able to work independently;

A sound grasp of the operation of EU institutions and EU processes related to developing Environment and Sustainability legislation will be considered an asset.

The EEB offers:

The gross monthly salary is between 2700 and 3290 €, depending on experience, plus benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers);

The job position is for an initial 24-month period. The EEB, however, has ambitions to grow our engagement on green budget and tax reform, so pending funding availability, this could be extended or transformed into a permanent contract;

Possibility to work from home several days a week.

The Policy Officer will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels and as part of the EEB’s EU Policy unit, under the supervision of the EU Policy Unit Director and the EEB Director on Policy Integration & Circular economy team. She or he will also work in close cooperation with other EEB teams and officers.

How to apply:

Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV , a letter of motivation and your response to the annexed questionnaire .

Only applications that include these three components will be considered.

Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform for Circular Economy and Carbon neutrality” in the subject of your application.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 31 October 2021

Interviews first round: mid November 2021

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible after the interviews

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

Annex to the job offer – Questionnaire to be sent with application – Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform for Circular Economy and Carbon neutrality

Question 1: What type of financial, fiscal and economic instruments would you recommend to progress towards a circular and carbon neutral economy? Please order them according to their power to change, distributional effects and feasibility (max 10 instruments).

Question 2: According to you what are the potentials & limitations of a proposal on taxing virgin plastics use? (max 10 lines).

Question 3: In the following table, sum up the pro and cons of the EU Sustainable Finances Taxonomy (max 5 bullet points per column). Pros 1. 2…. Cons 1. 2….

Question 4: Suggest a pitch or a set of bullet points for an answer to a journalist that challenges the EEB on the risk of a rise of ‘yellow jackets’ movement if we accelerate the transformation to a Climate neutral society (max 10 lines)