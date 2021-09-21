JOB VACANCY: Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform for Circular Economy & Carbon neutrality

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
The successful candidate will have experience on how to accelerate the transition to a Carbon neutral/Circular economy through financial, fiscal and economic instruments. He/she will be motivated to help implement ambitious financial and economic measures contributing to a new economic thinking and a transformative pathway towards sustainability and well being economy.
With a focus on European and national policies targeting a fair and inclusive implementation of the European Green Deal, he or she will work at the interface between Carbon neutrality, Circular Economy and the broader Fiscal Reform agenda
Experience at European and/or international level and with campaigns to promote Sustainability, Circular Economy and Climate change mitigation & adaptation is considered an asset.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
The Policy Officer will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels and as part of the EEB’s EU Policy unit, under the supervision of the EU Policy Unit Director and the EEB Director on Policy Integration & Circular economy team. She or he will also work in close cooperation with other EEB teams and officers.
How to apply:
Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV, a letter of motivation and your response to the annexed questionnaire.
Only applications that include these three components will be considered.
Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform for Circular Economy and Carbon neutrality” in the subject of your application.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 31 October 2021
Interviews first round: mid November 2021
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible after the interviews
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/
Annex to the job offer – Questionnaire to be sent with application – Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform for Circular Economy and Carbon neutrality
Question 1: What type of financial, fiscal and economic instruments would you recommend to progress towards a circular and carbon neutral economy? Please order them according to their power to change, distributional effects and feasibility (max 10 instruments).
Question 2: According to you what are the potentials & limitations of a proposal on taxing virgin plastics use? (max 10 lines).
|Question 3: In the following table, sum up the pro and cons of the EU Sustainable Finances Taxonomy (max 5 bullet points per column).
|Pros
1.
2….
|Cons
1.
2….
Question 4: Suggest a pitch or a set of bullet points for an answer to a journalist that challenges the EEB on the risk of a rise of ‘yellow jackets’ movement if we accelerate the transformation to a Climate neutral society (max 10 lines)