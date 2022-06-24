JOB VACANCY: Policy Officer on Circular and Carbon Neutral Built Environment

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
The successful candidate will have experience and ambition how to accelerate the transition to a circular and carbon neutral economy. They will be motivated to help set a transformative pathway for the construction and building sector in the context of the development of EU policy, building on interesting national experiences within or outside EU.
With a focus on the building sector, they will work mainly at the interface between Circular Economy and Climate policies, reinforce the links between the two communities, contribute to the uptake of ambitious and innovative routes to save on material use and GHG emissions, notably by promoting sufficiency and circularity practices. They will also collaborate with other EEB teams working notably on chemicals, industry and bio-economy policies.
Experience with taxes and fiscal reform instruments and/or involvement in campaigns to promote Sustainability, Carbon Neutrality and Circular Economy is considered an asset.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience.
The Policy Officer will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels (during COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position) and will work as part of the EEB’s Policy unit, under the supervision of the EEB Circular economy team manager and in close cooperation with other EEB Officers.
Place of interviews: Remote (first round) and at EEB office in Brussels (second round)
Deadline for Application: 24 July 2022
Interviews first round: From end of August 2022
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
Application process
Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV, a letter of motivation and your response to the annexed questionnaire.
Only applications that include these three components will be considered.
Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer on Circular Economy and Carbon Neutral Built Environment” in the subject of your application. Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/