JOB VACANCY: Policy Officer on Circular and Carbon Neutral Built Environment

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Policy Officer on Circular and Carbon Neutral Built Environment

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The successful candidate will have experience and ambition how to accelerate the transition to a circular and carbon neutral economy. They will be motivated to help set a transformative pathway for the construction and building sector in the context of the development of EU policy, building on interesting national experiences within or outside EU.

With a focus on the building sector, they will work mainly at the interface between Circular Economy and Climate policies, reinforce the links between the two communities, contribute to the uptake of ambitious and innovative routes to save on material use and GHG emissions, notably by promoting sufficiency and circularity practices. They will also collaborate with other EEB teams working notably on chemicals, industry and bio-economy policies.

Experience with taxes and fiscal reform instruments and/or involvement in campaigns to promote Sustainability, Carbon Neutrality and Circular Economy is considered an asset.

The work consists of:

Working independently to progress a circular and carbon neutral Built Environment and seize political and project opportunities to deliver this objective with the highest ambition;

Actively cooperating with the relevant units of the EEB, the EEB members and relevant external partners and experts;

Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of the issues related to circularity and sustainability in the building sector, carrying out specific in-depth research where required and helping to promote methodologies/measurement to monitor progress on decarbonization and circular practices;

Contributing to advocacy activities towards policymakers on legislative matters, notably to the European Commission, European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, and Member States, engaging notably in the revision of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, the Construction Product Regulation, the Waste Framework Directive, and as appropriate in the further elaboration of the Sustainable Finances Taxonomy in relation to the Building sector;

Contributing to unleash the opportunities of the renovation wave with regards GHG emissions savings, circularity and sustainability of the building stock;

Contributing to relevant internal and external (eg. European Commission) working groups and develop related EEB positions and advocacy materials in collaboration with EEB members and partners;

Building and/or joining ad hoc coalitions to support the advocacy, campaigning and communication efforts; and notably bridging between Climate&Energy community and Circular Economy community in the Built Environment to promote energy and material sufficiency measures;

Engaging in the development of information system and digital product passport that will enhance transparency, safe construction material loops, more reversible and adaptable buildings and building stock;

Helping to organize EEB working groups and events in Brussels and at national levels;

Contributing to design and develop campaigns materials with the EEB Communication Team;

Preparing public presentation and defending EEB’s positions, including with the media;

Providing input to general EEB documents and processes (e.g. memoranda to Presidencies, reports to EEB Board, relevant web pages, articles in EEB publications etc);

Helping to seize funding opportunities related to the Built Environment.

Qualities and experiences:

Have a relevant academic degree (additional work experience may be accepted in lieu of this);

Have at least three years of work experience with EU/National climate and/or circular economy and/or environmental policy, including analysis and formulation of policy;

Be capable of understanding and presenting, in written and oral form, key scientific, economic and legal dimensions of a topic;

Have good communications and networking skills, feel confident to take the floor at public events;

Be capable to handle life cycle assessments and other scientific and engineering data, and understand how they can influence industry, products and processes performances;

Be experienced in facilitating multi-stakeholder groups and integrating various point of views (e.g. different stakeholders, various economic actors along value chains)

Have a sound grasp of the operation of EU institutions and EU environmental law and a good understanding of key elements of EU environmental legislative processes;

Be able to speak and write English fluently, with fluency in other EU languages being considered an asset;

Be well organised and a team player, while able to work independently;

Share the core values of the EEB and can demonstrate knowledge of and commitment to environmental protection and social change.

The EEB offers:

A competitive salary (gross monthly salary in the range of €2700 – €3300 [1] depending on level of experience) coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers;

A 2-year full time work contract / project-based contract potentially extended, subject to funding;

A worthy cause, working for a better future where people and nature thrive together;

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability.

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience.

The Policy Officer will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels (during COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position) and will work as part of the EEB’s Policy unit, under the supervision of the EEB Circular economy team manager and in close cooperation with other EEB Officers.

Place of interviews: Remote (first round) and at EEB office in Brussels (second round)

Deadline for Application: 24 July 2022

Interviews first round: From end of August 2022

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible



Application process

Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV , a letter of motivation and your response to the annexed questionnaire .

Only applications that include these three components will be considered.

Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer on Circular Economy and Carbon Neutral Built Environment” in the subject of your application. Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/