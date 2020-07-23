JOB VACANCY: Policy Officer on Circular and Carbon Neutral Economy in the Building Sector

The successful candidate will have proven experience working on policies relating to the Circular Economy and Climate, and a vision to accelerate the transition to a resilient and carbon neutral Europe. They will be motivated to help set a transformative and truly sustainable pathway for the construction and building sector in the context of the upcoming Built Environment strategy, as announced in the EU’s Circular Economy Action Plan in March 2020.
With a focus on European and national policies targeting the building sector, they will work mainly on the interface between Circular Economy and Climate policies, contributing to reinforce the links between the two areas. They will also collaborate with other EEB teams working notably on chemicals and industry-related policies.
Experience campaigning for fiscal reform and working on taxation and economic instruments is considered an asset.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experience:
The EEB offers:
The Policy Officer will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels and will work as part of the EEB’s EU Policy unit, under the dual supervision of the Climate and Energy team manager and the EEB Circular economy team manager and in close cooperation with other EEB Officers.
Location for interviews: Remotely and at EEB office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 02/09/2020
Interviews first round: From end of September 2020
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible after the interviews.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/
Application process:
Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV, a letter of motivation and your response to the annexed questionnaire.
Only applications that include these three components will be considered.
Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer on Circular Economy and Carbon Neutral economy in the Building sector” in the subject of your application.
Questionnaire for Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform and Economic Instruments for Circular Economy post
Question 1: What would be your arguments to showcase circularity and carbon neutrality in the Building sector (max 10 lines)?
Question 2: What would you qualify as transformative policies for the building sector as opposed to “business as usual” improvements? Please provide some illustrative examples (max 10 lines).
Question 3: In the table in the Annex, sum up the pro and cons of digital building passports (max 5 bullet points per column)
Question 4: Suggest a pitch or a set of bullet points for an article on circular and carbon neutral economy in the construction sector targeting a non-expert large public (max 10 lines).