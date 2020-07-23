JOB VACANCY: Policy Officer on Circular and Carbon Neutral Economy in the Building Sector

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The successful candidate will have proven experience working on policies relating to the Circular Economy and Climate, and a vision to accelerate the transition to a resilient and carbon neutral Europe. They will be motivated to help set a transformative and truly sustainable pathway for the construction and building sector in the context of the upcoming Built Environment strategy, as announced in the EU’s Circular Economy Action Plan in March 2020.

With a focus on European and national policies targeting the building sector, they will work mainly on the interface between Circular Economy and Climate policies, contributing to reinforce the links between the two areas. They will also collaborate with other EEB teams working notably on chemicals and industry-related policies.

Experience campaigning for fiscal reform and working on taxation and economic instruments is considered an asset.

The work consists of:

Working independently to advance policies relating to the circular economy and climate in the building sector, seizing political and project opportunities to deliver the objectives with the highest ambition;

Actively cooperating with the other relevant departments at the EEB as well as EEB members and external experts;

Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of the issues related to circularity and sustainability in the building sector, carrying out specific in-depth research where required and helping to promote methodologies/measurement to monitor progress on decarbonization and circular practices;

Contributing to relevant internal and external (e.g. European Commission) working groups and developing related EEB positions and advocacy material in collaboration with EEB members and partners;

Contributing to advocacy activities aimed at policymakers on legislative matters, notably the European Commission, European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, and Member States;

Building ad hoc coalitions to support the EEB’s advocacy and communication efforts;

Engaging in the development of the Construction Products Regulation and ensuring these specific materials will reflect sustainability as the norm, as stated in the Circular Economy Action Plan in March 2020;

Engaging in the development of an information system and digital product passport to enhance transparency, safe construction material loops, more reversible and adaptable buildings;

Contributing to unleash the opportunities of the Renovation Wave with regards to GHG emissions savings, circularity and sustainability of the building stock;

Helping to organise EEB working groups with members and events in Brussels and across Europe;

Contributing to design and develop campaign material with the EEB’s Communication Team;

Preparing and delivering public presentations to introduce EEB positions, including with the media;

Providing input to general EEB documents and processes (e.g. memoranda to Presidencies, reports to the EEB’s Board, online content, articles in EEB publications, etc.).

Qualities and experience:

Have a relevant academic degree (additional work experience may be accepted in lieu of this);

Have at least three years of work experience with EU/National climate and/or circular economy and/or environmental policy, including analysis and formulation of policy;

Be capable of understanding and presenting key scientific, economic and legal dimensions of a topic in written and oral form;

Have good communications and networking skills, feeling confident taking the floor at public events;

Be capable to handle life cycle assessments and other scientific and engineering data, and understand how they can influence industry, products and processes performances;

Be experienced in facilitating multi-stakeholder groups and integrating various point of views (e.g. different stakeholders, various economic actors along value chains);

Have a sound grasp of how EU institutions operate and of EU environmental law, with a good understanding of key elements of EU environmental legislative processes;

Be able to speak and write in English fluently, with fluency in other EU languages being considered an asset;

Be well organised and a team player, while able to work independently.

The EEB offers:

The gross monthly salary is between 2700 and 3290 €, depending on experience, plus benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers).

The job position is for an initial 36 months period

The Policy Officer will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels and will work as part of the EEB’s EU Policy unit, under the dual supervision of the Climate and Energy team manager and the EEB Circular economy team manager and in close cooperation with other EEB Officers.

Location for interviews: Remotely and at EEB office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 02/09/2020

Interviews first round: From end of September 2020

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible after the interviews.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

Application process:

Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV , a letter of motivation and your response to the annexed questionnaire .

Only applications that include these three components will be considered.

Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer on Circular Economy and Carbon Neutral economy in the Building sector” in the subject of your application.

Questionnaire for Policy Officer on Fiscal Reform and Economic Instruments for Circular Economy post

Question 1: What would be your arguments to showcase circularity and carbon neutrality in the Building sector (max 10 lines)?

Question 2: What would you qualify as transformative policies for the building sector as opposed to “business as usual” improvements? Please provide some illustrative examples (max 10 lines).

Question 3: In the table in the Annex, sum up the pro and cons of digital building passports (max 5 bullet points per column)

Question 4: Suggest a pitch or a set of bullet points for an article on circular and carbon neutral economy in the construction sector targeting a non-expert large public (max 10 lines).