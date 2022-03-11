JOB VACANCY: Policy Officer for Renewable Energy

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking a Policy Officer for Renewable Energy to support our Climate & Energy team.
You will carry out the technical analytical work related to the energy aspects of the Fit for 55 legislative Package review and specifically contribute to EEB’s assessment of the revision of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Directives. You will also work on civil society engagement in the 2022 Ten-Year-Network-Development-Plan (TYNDP) for energy infrastructure.
Your main task will be strengthening the role and contribution of civil society to energy infrastructure planning to achieve the EU’s climate-neutrality target. You will be mostly working on assessing the enabling conditions and the barriers to implement a Paris Agreement Compatible energy grid (100% renewable grid by 2040) and identifying opportunities in the upcoming regulatory revision. Specific knowledge of hydrogen and biomass issues will be an asset. Knowledge of grids would be nice to have.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org.
Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer for Renewable Energy” in the subject of your email. Do mention if you prefer a part-time arrangement.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels (due to the pandemic this currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office with a largely work from home in Belgium arrangement).
Deadline for Application: 27 March 2022
Interviews first round: First half of April
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Questionnaire for candidates for this post:
Please answer the following questions:
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/