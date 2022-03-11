JOB VACANCY: Policy Officer for Renewable Energy

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Policy Officer for Renewable Energy

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a Policy Officer for Renewable Energy to support our Climate & Energy team.

You will carry out the technical analytical work related to the energy aspects of the Fit for 55 legislative Package review and specifically contribute to EEB’s assessment of the revision of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Directives. You will also work on civil society engagement in the 2022 Ten-Year-Network-Development-Plan (TYNDP) for energy infrastructure.

Your main task will be strengthening the role and contribution of civil society to energy infrastructure planning to achieve the EU’s climate-neutrality target. You will be mostly working on assessing the enabling conditions and the barriers to implement a Paris Agreement Compatible energy grid (100% renewable grid by 2040) and identifying opportunities in the upcoming regulatory revision. Specific knowledge of hydrogen and biomass issues will be an asset. Knowledge of grids would be nice to have.

The work consists of:

Supporting the Climate & Energy team in assessing the energy aspects of the Fit for 55 legislative Package and their relevance for a Paris Agreement Compatible (PAC) energy grid scenario;

Monitoring policy developments and updating the Climate & Energy team to coordinate a joint response;

Collaborating with the policy and technical officers across the different EEB’s policy clusters to assess the implications of a PAC grid on wider environmental sustainability challenges, notably the decarbonisation of final energy use;

Drafting policy briefs on specific topics (hydrogen, biomass, e-fuels);

Liaising with EEB partners and members, Transmission System Operator experts and technology providers and other stakeholders to promote activities in relation to implementation of the Paris Agreement;

Organising events to discuss EEB’s positions with policymakers and the wider NGO community and stakeholders;

Publicly presenting and defending the EEB’s positions in the relevant stakeholder and Commission expert groups, in collaboration with line management and the Communications unit;

Organising webinars on different aspects of the RED II revision as well as on policy needs for a 100% renewable energy based grid;

Identifying risk of biodiversity impacts from the development of a 100% renewable energy based grid – canvassing insights from members, partners and literature and synthesizing into a policy paper;

Contributing to planning a targeted communications strategy (press releases, op-eds, social networks etc.) for advocacy in close collaboration with the Communications unit.

Qualities and experiences:

Good understanding of the EU’s policy and processes;

Technical knowledge of the energy aspects of the EU’s climate policy and regulatory framework, i.e. renewable energies and decentralised energy systems, energy demand and supply in residential, buildings and transport sectors, energy grid planning;

Understanding of sustainability issues of energy, notably on biodiversity impacts;

At least two years of experience in the EU (institutions, academia, civil society, industry);

Excellent analytical skills, especially the ability to analyse technical information on technical and economic parameters of energy and grid modelling;

Ability to research independently and understand technical information;

Project management skills;

Speak and write English fluently, fluency in other EU languages is considered an asset;

Be well organized and able to work independently as well as part of a team;

Flexibility of mind and curiosity in exploring new paths;

Good people skills, patience and determination for a long journey.

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary of between €2,700 and €3,290 depending on the level of experience, coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers);

A full-time fixed term contract of two years;

An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org.

Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer for Renewable Energy” in the subject of your email. Do mention if you prefer a part-time arrangement.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels (due to the pandemic this currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office with a largely work from home in Belgium arrangement).

Deadline for Application: 27 March 2022

Interviews first round: First half of April

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Questionnaire for candidates for this post:

Please answer the following questions:

Several voices in the Brussels arena advocate for an horizonal recognition of natural gas as a transitional fossil fuel in the path to the EU’s decarbonisation, building on arguments such as readiness of the technology, flexibility of use, progressive decarbonisation of the gas via hydrogen and biogas and lower economic and social costs for lower-income member states.

To what extent do you think this can prove true and why?

To what extent do you think this can prove true and why? Nuclear power has been making a comeback in the headlines of Brussels media in the last years as a possible solution to produce hydrogen and to decarbonise final energy uses through electrification (i.e., heating, industry, cars and trains). Building on economic and environmental arguments, do you think nuclear power can play a decisive role in achieving Europe’s 2050 climate neutrality target?

In your opinion, what are the opportunities and threats of using biomass as an energy option to reach climate-neutrality?

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/