JOB VACANCY: POLICY OFFICER FOR LAND AND CLIMATE

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Policy Officer for Land and Climate

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a new Policy Officer for Land and Climate to work on the development and implementation of policies at the nexus between agriculture, nature, and climate, as part of the Nature and Agriculture team of the EEB’s EU Policy Unit, while coordinating closely with the Climate team.

You will have at least two years’ experience in policy and/or advocacy, strong ability to deal with complex, technical issues, and a personal commitment to the work we do. Building on the EEB’s Carbon Farming report, you will follow the next steps of the Commission’s carbon farming initiative and develop, and advocate for, science-based policy recommendations for the carbon removals certification framework.

The work consists of:

Participating in the formulation of EEB policy positions related to climate mitigation in the agriculture sector, including carbon removals in the land sector;

Preparing and delivering a strategy for impactful advocacy on selected policy initiative(s), in collaboration with the EEB Communications team;

Keeping abreast of policy and political developments and of scientific knowledge in the relevant area; as well as carrying out specific in-depth research where required;

Contributing to the implementation and management of projects, including coordination with external partners, preparation of project deliverables and reporting;

Liaising with key players from the EU institutions and other stakeholders to gather information and influence positions;

Collaborating, coordinating and exchanging information with current and potential partners, including co-leading civil society coalition working group(s);

Coordinating and collaborating with EEB colleagues leading on related policy areas;

Coordinating with EEB members to promote activities to influence EU decision-making in the relevant fields, in particular organising and facilitating meetings of the EEB’s Agriculture Working Group;

Publicly presenting and defending the EEB’s positions, including in the media, in collaboration with the EEB Communications team;

Contributing to fundraising, applications and reporting exercises.

Qualities and experiences:

Master’s degree (required) in agronomy, natural or environmental sciences, or economics (desirable);

At least 2 years experience working on EU or national policy, or in other relevant fields;

Highly interested in, and good knowledge of, the topic of sustainable agriculture and climate policy in the land sector;

Sound grasp of the operation of EU institutions, EU policymaking and EU environmental law;

Ability to present, in written and oral form, the key scientific, economic and political dimensions of the relevant topics;

Proven research and analytical skills, ability to process and summarise complex information;

Strong organisational skills, ability to work independently, to take initiatives, and to meet deadlines;

Strong interpersonal and communications skills, proven ability to build relationships and foster collaboration;

Excellent written and spoken English, additional languages are an asset;

Prepared to work in a fast-moving working environment;

Strong interest in working for an environmental NGO and in an international working environment;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary in the range of 2.700 – 3.290 Euros/month depending on the level of experience, coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers);

A two-year contract, potentially extended pending sufficient funding;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment where the staff follows a mix of working from the office and home (also beyond COVID19 restrictions);

An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance;

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of a letter of motivation and a comprehensive CV should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these two elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer for Land and Climate” in the subject of your email.

Location: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels (due to the pandemic this currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office with a largely work from home in Belgium arrangement)

Deadline for Application: 4th January 2022

Interviews first round: 3rd week of January 2022

Proposed starting date: February 2022

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/