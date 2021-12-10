JOB VACANCY: POLICY OFFICER FOR LAND AND CLIMATE

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking a new Policy Officer for Land and Climate to work on the development and implementation of policies at the nexus between agriculture, nature, and climate, as part of the Nature and Agriculture team of the EEB’s EU Policy Unit, while coordinating closely with the Climate team.
You will have at least two years’ experience in policy and/or advocacy, strong ability to deal with complex, technical issues, and a personal commitment to the work we do. Building on the EEB’s Carbon Farming report, you will follow the next steps of the Commission’s carbon farming initiative and develop, and advocate for, science-based policy recommendations for the carbon removals certification framework.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
Applications consisting of a letter of motivation and a comprehensive CV should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these two elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer for Land and Climate” in the subject of your email.
Location: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels (due to the pandemic this currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office with a largely work from home in Belgium arrangement)
Deadline for Application: 4th January 2022
Interviews first round: 3rd week of January 2022
Proposed starting date: February 2022
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/