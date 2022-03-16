JOB VACANCY: POLICY MANAGER CLIMATE AND ENERGY

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ groups with more than 170 member organisations in more than 30 countries. We focus on influencing EU policymaking, implementation and assessment of its EU policies.
The successful candidate will have experience in policy making, excellent knowledge of climate and energy policies and associated economic instruments, and a vision how to harness the powers of citizens’ voices, turning economic instruments into effective rulemaking to tackle climate change and accelerate the transformation to a circular and carbon neutral economy. Experience in team and people management would also be important.
They will work on the nexus of climate and energy policies with economic and financial frameworks. With a focus on European policy, emphasis will be on the implementation of the existing 2030 climate and energy framework (National Energy and Climate plans, EU Long-Term Strategy, sectoral legislation) and getting the right economic instruments (EU budget as set in the MFF, carbon taxes, prices, subsidy reform, EU-ETS, and fiscal reform instruments).
The successful candidate would be expected to take on important management roles, both for thematic policy areas and, if the candidate has due experience, management of the climate and energy cluster at the EEB.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Policy Manager for Climate and Energy” in the subject of your email.
Location: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels (due to the pandemic this currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office with a largely work from home in Belgium arrangement)
Deadline for Application: 18 April 2022
Interviews first round: 3-4 May 2022
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/
Questionnaire for Policy Manager for Climate and Energy post
Please answer the following questions:
Question 1: How is the current conflict in Ukraine affecting the European climate and energy policy landscape and what are your three policy messages for European decision-makers ? (max 200 words)
Question 2: What forces are there – positive or negative – on the Fit-for-55 package currently, who or what is behind those pressures and what should EEB’s response be? (max 200 words)
Question 3: How should the social dimension be addressed in EU climate policies? (200 words)
Question 4: The fit-for-55 and wider climate and energy files constitute a very large policy package and the EEB is not the only NGO working in this field, so where would you see EEB’s added value to driving policy progress? (200 words)