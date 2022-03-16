JOB VACANCY: POLICY MANAGER CLIMATE AND ENERGY

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Policy Manager Climate and Energy

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ groups with more than 170 member organisations in more than 30 countries. We focus on influencing EU policymaking, implementation and assessment of its EU policies.

The successful candidate will have experience in policy making, excellent knowledge of climate and energy policies and associated economic instruments, and a vision how to harness the powers of citizens’ voices, turning economic instruments into effective rulemaking to tackle climate change and accelerate the transformation to a circular and carbon neutral economy. Experience in team and people management would also be important.

They will work on the nexus of climate and energy policies with economic and financial frameworks. With a focus on European policy, emphasis will be on the implementation of the existing 2030 climate and energy framework (National Energy and Climate plans, EU Long-Term Strategy, sectoral legislation) and getting the right economic instruments (EU budget as set in the MFF, carbon taxes, prices, subsidy reform, EU-ETS, and fiscal reform instruments).

The successful candidate would be expected to take on important management roles, both for thematic policy areas and, if the candidate has due experience, management of the climate and energy cluster at the EEB.

The work consists of:

Working to promote progressive climate and energy policies and their implementation;

Managing the climate cluster and energy at the EEB;

Coordinating the EEB’s climate and energy working groups and provide input and support as necessary to the Green Budget working group;

Working independently to deliver the objectives and actively communicate and coordinate with the relevant units within the EEB and relevant external experts;

Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of the relevant topics, carry out specific in-depth research and briefings where required;

Contributing to relevant internal and external (e.g. European Commission) working groups and develop related EEB positions and advocacy materials in collaboration with EEB members and partners;

Contributing to advocacy activities towards policymakers on legislative matters, notably to the European Commission, European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, and Member States;

Building ad hoc coalitions to support the advocacy and communication efforts;

Working with the EEB membership and help organising working groups;

Public presentation and defense of EEB’s positions, including with the media;

Providing input to general EEB documents and processes (e.g. memoranda to Presidencies, reports to EEB Board, relevant web pages, articles in EEB publications).

Qualities and experiences:

Have a relevant academic degree (additional work experience may be accepted in lieu of this);

Have at least ten-years of work experience with EU/National climate and/or energy and/or environmental policy, including analysis and formulation of policy;

Ideally have some NGO/CSO experience, including engagement with members;

Have a sound grasp of the operation of EU institutions and EU environmental law and a good understanding of key elements of EU environmental legislative processes;

Have a good understanding of economic and financial instruments for the environment;

Be capable of understanding and presenting, in written and oral form, key scientific, economic and legal dimensions of a topic;

Have good communications and networking skills, feel confident to take the floor at public events;

Be able to speak and write English fluently, with fluency in other EU languages being considered an asset;

Have proven people and project management experience;

Be well organised and a team player, while able to work independently;

Have some experience with fundraising;

Be good at multi-tasking and work under pressure;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary starting from 3900 EUR depending on the level of experience, coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers);

A full-time permanent contract;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment where the staff follows a mix of working from the office and home (also beyond COVID19 restrictions).

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Policy Manager for Climate and Energy” in the subject of your email.

Location: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels (due to the pandemic this currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office with a largely work from home in Belgium arrangement)

Deadline for Application: 18 April 2022

Interviews first round: 3-4 May 2022

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

Questionnaire for Policy Manager for Climate and Energy post

Please answer the following questions:

Question 1: How is the current conflict in Ukraine affecting the European climate and energy policy landscape and what are your three policy messages for European decision-makers ? (max 200 words)

Question 2: What forces are there – positive or negative – on the Fit-for-55 package currently, who or what is behind those pressures and what should EEB’s response be? (max 200 words)

Question 3: How should the social dimension be addressed in EU climate policies? (200 words)

Question 4: The fit-for-55 and wider climate and energy files constitute a very large policy package and the EEB is not the only NGO working in this field, so where would you see EEB’s added value to driving policy progress? (200 words)