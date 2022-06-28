JOB VACANCY: NATURE, HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT DIRECTOR

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
The EEB has so far had two policy teams – the EU Policy Team and the Global Policies and Sustainability Team. To support policy coherence and given the growth of the EEB policy teams, the two teams are being merged into one policy team with three directors responsible for different thematic clusters.
We are seeking a Nature, Health and Environment Director to be one of the three policy directors at the EEB, with specific responsibility for EEB’s work on Nature (covering biodiversity, water, sustainable food and farming policy) and on Health and Environment (covering chemicals, mercury, air and noise policy), heading a twenty-strong policy team of passionate professionals and providing strategic guidance to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together.
The successful candidate will probably have at least twelve years’ experience in environmental policy with proven leadership experience, fundraising track record, and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment, but also understand how to make others care too.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience.
How to apply:
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Nature, Health and Environment Director” in the subject of your email.
Questionnaire for Nature, Health and Environment Director post
Please answer the following questions (max 300 words per question):
Location: The Nature, Health and Environment Director will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels (during COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff). We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position). They will work as part of the EEB’s Policy Division, under the supervision of EEB’s Secretary General and in close cooperation with other EEB Directors and colleagues
Interviews first round: Virtual interview: end of July 2022, beginning of August
Interviews second round: In person: end of August 2022 or, if not possible due to fixed holidays, week of 5-9 September
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible after the interviews
We expect there to be two rounds of interviews, but reserve the right to have an additional round if necessary to help select the right candidate.
Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/