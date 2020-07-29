JOB VACANCY: Mercury Policy Officer

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The Mercury Policy Officer will join our Mercury team, part of the EEB’s EU Policy Unit but following both EU and international mercury governance. They will work with a range of partners through the Zero Mercury Working Group – an international network of environmental and health groups working together towards ‘Zero’ emissions, demand and supply of mercury, from all sources we can control, in view of reducing to a minimum, mercury in the environment at EU level and globally.

The successful candidate will overlook/monitor and assist in managing projects by supporting NGOs in developing countries to support respective governments to implement provisions of the Minamata Convention (e.g. phasing out mercury added products, reducing mercury use in artisanal and small scale gold mining ). Work will also include following the Minamata Convention process, relevant mercury policies (e.g. mercury added products/processes, waste, supply, artisanal small-scale gold mining) at UN (and EU) level as well as their implementation.

The Policy Officer will report to the Policy Manager of the ‘Zero Mercury Campaign’.

The work consists of:

Managing/overlooking projects and activities carried out by national campaigners mainly in developing countries, including technical, contractual, financial issues, monitoring and reporting. Support will be provided by the EEB’s finance and administrative teams for overarching finances.

Assisting in the development of project proposals in developing countries, on relevant mercury issues and as per our objectives.

Following and contributing to work related to the global (UNEP- Minamata Convention) decision-making processes.

Keeping up to date on EU policy developments relevant to the global processes.

Contributing to the skin lightening cream campaign.

Assisting in drafting EEB/ZMWG positions and any other reports on mercury related issues, with assistance from EEB/ZMWG members (including studies, reports to funders).

Contacting relevant UN (and EU) Institutions and other bodies and stakeholders, to gather information and communicate EEB/ZMWG positions.

Networking with member organisations to promote activities to influence EU and global decision-making, assisting in the coordination of the Zero Mercury Working Group (ZMWG).

Representing and advocating for EEB’s/ZMWG positions e.g. at Minamata Convention related meetings

Assisting in organising meetings, including preparation, and follow-up.

Assisting with comms work (PRs, twitter, blogs, comms materials, website etc).



Qualities and experience sought:

A relevant academic degree in the field of chemicals, waste or environmental policies – knowledge of mercury related issues is an asset. (additional work experience may be accepted in lieu of this)

A relevant degree or 3-year experience on project management (technical and financial).

Minimum of 2 years’ experience on a relevant environmental policy issue, at EU/UN level.

Experience in environmental policy work, including analysis of policy/project proposals and reports, formulation and presentation of oral and written comments/proposals for change.

Ability to research and quickly understand new technical information.

A good understanding of UN processes and a sense of the operation of EU Institutions and EU environmental law.

Experience in working with environmental organisations in network.

A strong affinity for international environmental organisations.

Good communications, organisational and networking skills.

Confidence in interacting with colleagues, other NGOs, industry and representatives of governments at EU and/or UNEP level.

Some experience in using communications tools and applying them in target-specific situations and professional context.

Ability to multi-task, work independently and as part of a team.

Be a quick learner and motivated to go deeper into issues in view of finding solutions.

Be able to deliver accurate, high quality work on time and meet deadlines.

Be fluent in English and fluent or able to communicate in other languages (French, Spanish) would be an advantage.

Show flexibility with longer working hours and travel on short notice for and during UN meetings.

Share the core values of the EEB and can demonstrate knowledge of and commitment to environmental protection and social change.

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary of around 2,700 Euro depending on experience, plus benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers).

An initial full- time contract for 1 year with the possibility to be extended pending good performance and budget availability.

A great multidisciplinary, multicultural working atmosphere and international environment in Brussels.

A worthy cause, working for a better future where people and nature thrive together.

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability.

An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance.

A non-routine job implying involvement in several areas around mercury.

Place: EEB Office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 06 September 2020

Interviews first round: From third week of September

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

Application process:

Please send in a motivation letter, your CV and completed questionnaire below to personnel@eeb.org . Please clearly mark: “Mercury Policy Officer” in the subject of your application and indicate where you saw this position advertised.

Only applications that include these three components will be considered. Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interview will receive a reply.

Questionnaire for candidates for this post

In your own words, please provide brief responses to the following three questions. Your responses should not exceed 300 words per question .

Imagine you are overlooking/managing 5 developing country NGO projects on mercury. What measures would you take to ensure that projects are being followed correctly, in a timely manner, and deliver the expected results?

The Minamata Convention was adopted in 2013 and entered into force in 2017. Which areas do you think should be strengthened in the treaty text and what could be examples of measures to be included?

What do you think is the value added of the ZMWG? In view of ensuring that the provisions of the Minamata Convention are implemented and enforced, what should be the areas (and countries), our work should focus on, and why?

For more information see our website: www.eeb.org , www.zeromercury.org