JOB VACANCY: Mercury Policy Officer

The Mercury Policy Officer will join our Mercury team, part of the EEB’s EU Policy Unit but following both EU and international mercury governance. They will work with a range of partners through the Zero Mercury Working Group – an international network of environmental and health groups working together towards ‘Zero’ emissions, demand and supply of mercury, from all sources we can control, in view of reducing to a minimum, mercury in the environment at EU level and globally.
The successful candidate will overlook/monitor and assist in managing projects by supporting NGOs in developing countries to support respective governments to implement provisions of the Minamata Convention (e.g. phasing out mercury added products, reducing mercury use in artisanal and small scale gold mining ). Work will also include following the Minamata Convention process, relevant mercury policies (e.g. mercury added products/processes, waste, supply, artisanal small-scale gold mining) at UN (and EU) level as well as their implementation.
The Policy Officer will report to the Policy Manager of the ‘Zero Mercury Campaign’.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experience sought:
The EEB offers:
Place: EEB Office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 06 September 2020
Interviews first round: From third week of September
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/
Application process:
Please send in a motivation letter, your CV and completed questionnaire below to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Mercury Policy Officer” in the subject of your application and indicate where you saw this position advertised.
Only applications that include these three components will be considered. Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interview will receive a reply.
Questionnaire for candidates for this post
In your own words, please provide brief responses to the following three questions. Your responses should not exceed 300 words per question.
For more information see our website: www.eeb.org , www.zeromercury.org